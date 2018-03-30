Netflix is getting ready to welcome in the month of April by welcoming in dozens of new titles beginning the weekend of Friday, March 30.

The streaming giant will be stocking its library shelves this weekend with the addition of a slew of new titles on March 30, 31 and April 1. From the latest harrowing adventures of the Baudelaire orphans in the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events to an alien race devastating planet Earth in Battlefield Earth, this weekend will bring subscribers of the popular streaming platform plenty of options for their next binging event.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Coming 3/30-3/31

3/30/18

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2

“The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets.”



The second season of the popular Netflix series, based on the book series of the same name, will focus on adapting books five through nine: The Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital and The Carnivorous Carnival.



First Match

“A tenacious high school girl raised in foster homes in the inner city tries to reconnect with her ex-con father by joining a boys wrestling team.”



Happy Anniversary

“A quirky couple spends their three-year dating anniversary looking back at their relationship and contemplating whether they should break up.”



Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

“When Paris is in peril, Marinette becomes Ladybug. Little does she know, her school crush Adrien is actually Cat Noir, another city-saving superhero.”



The second 27-episode season of the children’s series will see Lady Bug and Cat Noir take on school menaces and reveal that they could possibly have new powers.



Rapture: Season 1

“Groundbreaking artists share their life stories in this vibrant documentary series that captures hip-hop’s impact on global culture.”



Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1

“Four tech-savvy teens hone their skills as cyber-superheroes in a series of secret missions to save the world.”



Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural

“Mexico’s Sofía Niño de Rivera brings her dark humor to the stage with jokes about marriage traps, sexually attractive leopards and funny funerals.”



The Titan

“On a bleak future Earth, a soldier endures a radical genetic transformation to save humanity. But his wife fears he’s becoming more creature than man.”



Trailer Park Boys: Season 12

“Follow the booze-fueled misadventures of three longtime pals and petty serial criminals who run scams from their Nova Scotia trailer park.”



Season 12 sees the time for Ricky and Julian to grow up, with Ricky getting a new job, Julian getting a new girl, and Bubbles having a new business.



Trump: An American Dream: Season 1

“Friends, associates and critics reveal the truly American story of Donald Trump, the brash businessman who defied the odds to become U.S. president.”



3/31/18

Let Me In

“When 12-year-old Owen befriends neighbor Abby, their bond helps him confront bullies, but he soon suspects his mysterious friend has a dark secret.”

4/1/18

A Sort of Family

“The Manzonis, an infamous mob family, are relocated to Normandy, France, by the witness protection program and have some difficulty fitting in.”



Along Came Polly

“A buttoned up newlywed finds his too organized life falling into chaos when he falls in love with an old classmate.”



Bad Boys

“In this fast-paced actioner, two Miami narcotics cops are hot on the trail of a master crook who has snatched $100 million worth of heroin.”



Battlefield Earth

“In the year 3000, an alien race known as the Psychlos devastate planet Earth and force the surviving human population into slavery.”



Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

“Lovable, oversized Saint Bernard Beethoven tries to save the holidays when a wayward elf crashes Santa’s sleigh and loses his bag of toys to thieves.”



Big Time

“Much sought-after Danish architect Bjarke Ingels (one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People) embarks on his most ambitious project yet, NYC’s new World Trade Center, in this energetic documentary.”



Body of Lies

“An idealistic CIA agent teams with a veteran operative and the head of Jordanian intelligence to infiltrate an underground terrorist network.”



Cabin Fever

“As a flesh-eating virus rips its way through a remote woodland cabin, the terrified teens vacationing inside wonder who’ll fall victim next.”



Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

“The flesh-eating virus that decimated a cabin full of coeds is on the loose again. Only this time, a high-school prom is its gruesome ground zero.”

4/1/18

Cats & Dogs

“Cats and dogs must set aside their differences and merge animal instincts when Kitty Galore decides to claw her way to global domination.”



Cold Mountain

“This drama follows a wounded Civil War soldier making the long journey home, while his faraway love fights for survival on her deceased father’s farm.”



Dare to Be Wild

“Irishwoman Mary Reynold’s journey from rank outsider to winner of a Gold Medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.”



Deep Blue Sea

“Scientists conduct research on sharks, hoping for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. But the tests go wrong, and the sharks are now deadlier than ever.”



Fish People

“The stories of people who have dedicated their lives to the sea, from surfers and spearfishers to a long-distance swimmer, a former coal miner and a group of at-risk kids on the streets of San Francisco. “



Friday Night Lights

“Based on H.G. Bissinger’s book, which profiled the economically depressed town of Odessa, Texas and their heroic high school football team, The Permian High Panthers.”



Jackass 2.5

“Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the entire Jackass crew are back with even more inappropriate and reckless stunts, pranks and mischief.”



Life is Beautiful

“A Jewish waiter, his wife and their son are sent to a concentration camp, where the waiter tries to protect his son’s innocence by playing a game.”



Looney Tunes: Back in Action

“Daffy Duck quits his job at a Hollywood studio and teams up with a recently fired stunt man who wants to find his father’s lost diamond.”

4/1/18

Mortal Kombat

“Three unknowing martial artists are summoned to a mysterious island to compete in a tournament whose outcome will decide the fate of the world.”



Nancy Drew

“Teen private eye Nancy Drew heads to Tinseltown to investigate the murder of a movie star. But can she cut through Hollywood hype to solve the case?”



Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

“Happy-go-lucky troublemaker Capt. Jack Sparrow works his way out of a blood debt with the ghostly Davy Jones, hoping to avoid eternal damnation.”



Scarface

“Al Pacino stars as Cuban refugee Tony Montana, who becomes a Florida drug kingpin but makes the fatal mistake of getting high on his own supply.”



Seven

“A seasoned homicide detective and his new partner are on a desperate hunt for a killer whose gruesome crimes are based on the Seven Deadly Sins.”



Sin City

“In these intertwined tales, an ex-con avenges a hooker’s death, a gumshoe gets mixed up with dangerous vixens, and a cop saves a dancer from a rapist.”



Speed Racer

A gifted young auto racer puts his family before money and fame when he turns down a lucrative contract from a wealthy industrialist.”



Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

“Ten years after John Connor saved Earth from Judgment Day, he encounters T-X, a robotic assassin ordered to finish what T-1000 started.”



The Duchess

“To compensate for her unhappy marriage, young duchess Georgiana Spencer begins a scandalous affair with politician Charles Grey.”

4/1/18

The Family Man

“A cutthroat investment banker who eschews emotional ties is transported into the life he might have had if he wed his college sweetheart.”



The Flinstones

“The Flintstones hit the big screen in this live-action comedy that finds Fred and Barney struggling to cope with the pressures of work and family.”



The Flinstones Viva Rock Vegas

“n this live-action prequel to the 1994 comedy hit, the Flintstones and the Rubbles go on a trip to Rock Vegas, where Wilma is pursued by playboy Chip Rockefeller.”



The Iron Giant

“A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy. “



The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

“Trending news, pop culture, social media, original sketches and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.”



The Lost Boys

“After moving to a new town, two brothers discover that the area is a haven for vampires.”



The Queen of the Damned

“A reincarnated vampire queen and vampire-turned-rock-star Lestat join forces to take over the world, but a group of ancient vampires aim to stop them.”



The Spy Next Door

“While babysitting, an undercover agent is thrust back into the world of top-secret adventure when one his young charges downloads a classified file.”



Wakfu: Season 3

“Yugo, a 12-year-old Eliatrope with special powers, sets out on a mission to find his true family and uncover the mysteries of Wakfu.”



Season 3 of the popular series, which will be available in 14 different languages worldwide, continues the adventures of Brotherhood of the Tofu with 13 new episodes. The release is accompanied by by a new mobile game: Wakfu: The Brotherhood.

What’s Leaving 3/30-3/31

While a new month is bringing in a slew of new additions to Netflix’s library, it’s also clearing the library shelves of several titles.



Leaving 3/20/18

Life in Pieces: Season 1



Leaving 3/31/18

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-2

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1

Leaving 4/1/18

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

What Was Added This Week

This past week has also seen the addition of a few of titles, making the Netflix library a little fuller.



Avail. 3/27/18

Men on a Mission: 2018



Avail. 3/28/18

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War