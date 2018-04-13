The Netflix library is growing with the addition of seven new titles this weekend.

Streaming giant Netflix is giving subscribers a variety of options to keep them indoors and occupied this weekend. From heart-pounding thrillers to Netflix Originals profiling pastry chefs and their mouth-watering treats, those looking for something to watch this weekend will not be left disappointed.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Chef’s Table: Pastry

A Netflix original, Chef’s Table is a documentary series profiling the most renowned chefs around the globe. Now, Chef’s Table: Pastry, a mini-season of the hit show, will feature four acclaimed pastry chefs on three different continents.



The new series will profile world-renowned chefs Christina Tosi, also in New York City, Will Goldfarb in New York City, Jordi Roca in Girona, Spain, and Corrado Assenza in Noto, Sicily.



All four episodes of Chef’s Table: Pastry will land on the streaming platform on Friday, April 13.

Come Sunday

On Friday, the new Netflix film Come Sunday, director Joshua Maston’s adaptation of a 2005 episode of NPR’s This American Life, will be added to the platform’s library.



Chiwetel Ejiofor plays real-life American evangelical preacher Carlton Pearson, who, in the midst of a crisis of faith, begins to question one of the core beliefs of his religion – hell. He risks his church, family, and future when he begins to question church doctrine.

I Am Not An Easy Man

Gender roles are reversed in this Netflix film.



I Am Not An Easy Man tells the fictional story of a man who, after spending his entire life ogling women, finds himself at their mercy when he wakes up in a world where gender roles are reversed.



I Am Not An Easy Man will be available for streaming beginning Friday, April 13.

Lost in Space: Season 1

Based on the 1965 series of the same name, Lost in Space follows the Robinson family, pioneering space colonists whose spaceship veers off-course. Stranded on a strange and foreign planet, the Robinson’s must attempt to survive and escape a planet all while fighting hidden dangers.



The first season of Lost in Space makes its way to Netflix on Friday.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

Ms. Frizzle’s sister and the magic school bus are returning April 13 for another season of fun, adventure, and learning in The Magic School Bus Rides Again.



The reboot of a classic ’90s series, the Netflix original continues Ms. Fizzle’s educational adventures. The show’s second season will see Ms. Fizzle’s sister, Fiona Fizzle, take the wheel on the science-fueled educational lessons.

Lakeview Terrace

Those looking for a bit of a thrill this weekend can get their adrenaline pumping with Lakeview Terrace, set to hit Netflix shelves Sunday, April 15.



Starring Samuel L. Jackson as cop and self-appointed neighborhood watchdog Abel Turner, and Patrick Wilson and Kerry Washington as newlyweds Chris and Lisa Mattson, this 2008 thriller tells the story of the ultimate and terrifying neighbor feud. Turner, who disagrees with the Mattson’s interracial marriage, grows hostile towards the pair as he attempts to force them out of their home. Things come to a head when the Mattson’s choose to fight back.

Seven Pounds

Will Smith stars as IRS agent Ben Thomas in this drama. Weighed down by a dark secret, Thomas attempts to find redemption by changing the lives of seven strangers forever. During the course of his mission, he falls in love with a cardiac patient named Emily, complicating his mission.



Seven Pounds will be available for streaming beginning Sunday.

What’s Leaving

Netflix is going light this weekend on the number of titles leaving. This weekend, only two titles will be saying their final goodbyes to the streaming platform. On Sunday, both Happy Tree Friends and Leap Year will be making their exits, so make sure to get your final watch in before they are gone for good!

What Was Added This Week

Along with the additions this weekend, the Netflix library grew by a total of three other titles this week.



Avail. 4/9/18

AMO: Season 1



Avail. 4/10/18

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast



Avail. 4/12/18

Pickpockets