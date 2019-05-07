‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Officially Coming to Netflix, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Returning

Netflix has finally answered fans prayers and announced a sequel to the hit film, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The streaming giant took to Twitter on Wednesday with an emotional note confirming its stars, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will reprise their roles for the next chapter in the 2018 teen drama.

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, I miss you. I know it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you; I just didn’t know how to answer your questions without lying to you,” the note started. “The truth isn’t always simple or straightforward — and as we know all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out… its true.”

It continued, “A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let’s do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait! Love, Netflix.”

The news comes a few weeks after Paramount Pictures and Netflix began working on a multipicture deal that included a sequel to the beloved Netflix movie based on the popular young adult trilogy from New York Times Bestselling author, Jenny Han.

Netflix also shared a hilarious Christmas-themed video starring Condor and Centineo discussing what to give the people in their lives, as well as negotiating their next couple contract.

“I am so excited, it is officially official. We are making the To All The Boys Sequel,” Condor said.

“Bring on the sequel, we are so excited,” Centineo added in the clip before Condor started to scream, happy to finally announce the news.

Condor then gets a call from a mysterious caller, and she says “You’re gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!” Ambrose is another character from the book series the original film was based on and will likely bring drama to the fan-favorite couple.

TABILB is based on Han’s novel of the same name and centers on Lara Jean Covey (Condor) as five love letters she had intended to keep private were sent out to their recipients, one of whom is Netflix’s new beloved leading man Peter Kavinsky (Centineo).

Netflix shared with PopCulture.com that the film will be written by Sofia Alvarez, produced by Matt Kaplan and Dougie Cash on behalf of Awesomeness Films, Ace Entertainment and Overbrook Entertainment — which previously partnered with Netflix on 2017’s Bright and its upcoming sequel, Bright 2.