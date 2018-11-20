Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2018

With the incoming December days upon us, Netflix subscribers have an entire month of new content to look forward to.
As temperatures grow chillier, keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and movies, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens on the first of December while others will make their way throughout the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in November, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.
COMING 12/1:
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle– NETFLIX FILM
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga– NETFLIX FILM
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little
COMING 12/2 – 12/7:
Avail. 12/2:
The Lobster
Avail. 12/3/18:
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Hero Mask– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/4/18:
District 9
Avail. 12/6/18:
Happy!: Season 1
Avail. 12/7/18:
5 Star Christmas– NETFLIX FILM
Bad Blood– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dogs of Berlin– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dumplin’– NETFLIX FILM
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle– NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It! Holiday!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pine Gap– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters and the Wish Star– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The American Meme– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 12/9 – 12/14:
Avail. 12/9/18:
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Avail. 12/10/18:
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Avail. 12/11/18:
Vir Das: Losing It– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/12/18:
Back Street Girls: Gokudols– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Out of Many, One– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/13/18:
Wanted: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/14/18:
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cuckoo: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dance & Sing with True: Songs– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the Real Narcos– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ROMA– NETFLIX FILM
Sunderland Til I Die– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Fix– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Innocent Man– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Protector– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tidelands– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Travelers: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 12/16 – 12/21:
Avail. 12/16/18:
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Theory of Everything
Avail. 12/18/18:
Baki– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/21/18:
3Below: Tales of Arcadia– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
7 Days Out– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Back With the Ex– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bad Seeds– NETFLIX FILM
Bird Box– NETFLIX FILM
Derry Girls– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 3
LAST HOPE: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Perfume– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sirius the Jaeger– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski– NETFLIX FILM
Tales by Light: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Casketeers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wolf (BÖRÜ)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 12/24 – 12/31:
Avail. 12/24/18:
Hi Score Girl– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Magicians: Season 3
Avail. 12/25/18:
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
Avail. 12/26/18:
Alexa & Katie: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YOU
Avail. 12/28/18:
Instant Hotel– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La noche de 12 años– NETFLIX FILM
Selection Day– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When Angels Sleep– NETFLIX FILM
Yummy Mummies– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/30/18:
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Avail. 12/31/18:
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Coming in December:
Watership Down: Limited Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BINGE-WORTHY SERIES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
If your favorite show or movie isn’t premiering until later in the month, binge these highly-rated series while you wait for December’s new titles to drop.
House of Cards, Season 6: Set in Washington, D.C., House of Cards began as the story of Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), the House Majority Whip-turned corrupt President of the United States. Throughout the seasons, viewers watch as Underwood sinks lower and lower — and meanwhile, his wife (Robin Wright) is preparing to take the reigns.
The sixth and final season debuted in October, a year after numerous sexual assault allegations against lead actor Spacey cast a shadow over the series. After Netflix fired Spacey from the show ahead of season six, it teased a new direction with Claire Underwood leading the story in its sixth and final season in 2018.
Seasons 1-6 are streaming now.
‘CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA’
Still not over Halloween? Check out Netflix’s new series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men breakout star Kiernan Shipka, Netflix’s take on the Archie comic of the same name follows a teenage witch who must choose between he human world and the wicked world. Fans of the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will find themselves falling for this darker departure of the show.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming now.
‘MAKING A MURDERER: PART 2’
The second season of Making a Murderer, the Netflix documentary series that made Steven Avery a household name, finally arrived to the streaming platform on Oct. 19 after a three-year absence. Part two follows Avery’s lawyer as she tries to get his conviction overturned. Fans of the first series will remember that Avery was released from prison after spending years there for a wrongful rape conviction. This time, he’s volleying for a second wrongful conviction following the death of Teresa Halbach.
Available to stream now.