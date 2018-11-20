Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2018

With the incoming December days upon us, Netflix subscribers have an entire month of new content to look forward to.

As temperatures grow chillier, keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and movies, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens on the first of December while others will make their way throughout the month.

COMING 12/1:

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle– NETFLIX FILM

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga– NETFLIX FILM

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

COMING 12/2 – 12/7:

Avail. 12/2:

The Lobster

Avail. 12/3/18:

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/4/18:

District 9

Avail. 12/6/18:

Happy!: Season 1

Avail. 12/7/18:

5 Star Christmas– NETFLIX FILM

Bad Blood– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dogs of Berlin– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dumplin’– NETFLIX FILM

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle– NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It! Holiday!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pine Gap– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters and the Wish Star– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The American Meme– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/9 – 12/14:

Avail. 12/9/18:

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Avail. 12/10/18:

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Avail. 12/11/18:

Vir Das: Losing It– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/12/18:

Back Street Girls: Gokudols– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Out of Many, One– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/13/18:

Wanted: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/14/18:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cuckoo: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dance & Sing with True: Songs– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the Real Narcos– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ROMA– NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland Til I Die– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fix– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Innocent Man– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Protector– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tidelands– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/16 – 12/21:

Avail. 12/16/18:

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Theory of Everything

Avail. 12/18/18:

Baki– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/21/18:

3Below: Tales of Arcadia– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

7 Days Out– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Back With the Ex– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bad Seeds– NETFLIX FILM

Bird Box– NETFLIX FILM

Derry Girls– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diablero– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Perfume– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sirius the Jaeger– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski– NETFLIX FILM

Tales by Light: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Casketeers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wolf (BÖRÜ)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/24 – 12/31:

Avail. 12/24/18:

Hi Score Girl– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magicians: Season 3

Avail. 12/25/18:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Avail. 12/26/18:

Alexa & Katie: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YOU

Avail. 12/28/18:

Instant Hotel– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La noche de 12 años– NETFLIX FILM

Selection Day– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Angels Sleep– NETFLIX FILM

Yummy Mummies– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/30/18:

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Avail. 12/31/18:

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December:

Watership Down: Limited Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

