Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in December

Even though it may be the most wonderful time of the year with the holiday season in full swing, Netflix is going to be breaking some subscriber’s hearts this December.

The world’s most popular streaming service has just announced the titles that will be removed next month, and the list includes a bevy of beloved flicks that users will likely be upset to see getting the ax. To name a few, Disney classics Holes and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl are both being stripped away the streaming platform.

By the end of December, fan-favorite TV shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will also be removed.

While a handful of movies and shows are on the chopping block, it isn’t all bad news. Netflix is also adding a bunch of seriously awesome titles in December. Check out the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in December here.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles leaving Netflix in December.

Leaving 12/1/17

All I Want for ChristmasBedazzledBlack Snake MoanCompulsionCousin BetteHoffaLa Viuda Negra: Season 1Picture PerfectPractical MagicRebeldeScary Movie 2Scary Movie 3Super Size MeTerriers: Season 1The CrucibleThe Gospel Road: A Story of JesusThe Man from Snowy RiverTouch: Season 2ToysTwo Girls and a GuyWaking LifeYoung FrankensteinYu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond TimeYu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/5/17

Holes

Leaving 12/9/17

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

Leaving 12/10/17

Lucky Number SlevinNightcrawlerThe Rite

Leaving 12/11/17

Dollhouse: Season 2

Leaving 12/13/17

The Queen of Versailles

Leaving 12/15/17

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: HolidazedAmerica’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop NationJeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Leaving 12/19/17

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

Leaving 12/20/17

Che: Parts 1 & 2

Leaving 12/24/17

Amores Perros

Leaving 12/25/17

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Even though the aforementioned titles will no longer be available by the end of December, there are a number of beloved TV shows that will get you through the holiday binge-watching season. Check out some of the best shows on Netflix below.

Best TV Shows on Netflix: ‘Freaks and Geeks’

A high school mathlete makes friends with a group of burnouts while her younger brother tries to navigate freshman year.

While Freaks and Geeks only ran for one season, it is widely regarded by TV fans as quite a spectacular one. The show first aired back in 1999 and the 18-episode season still stands the test of time.

This throwback comedy launched the careers of the star-studded cast including Linda Cardellini, Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segal, Busy Philipps and Paul Feig.

Best TV Shows on Netflix: ‘Lost’

Survivors of a plane crash on a deserted island are forced to work together to survive the island’s inhabitants and wildly mysterious occurrences.

The series, which first aired in 2004, manages to keep viewers engaged throughout all six seasons. In addition to the gripping storyline, the character developed driven by a strong cast made Lost one of the most memorable TV series.

The Lost lineup included actors such as Josh Holloway, Jorge Garcia, Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Yunjin Kim, Terry O’Quinn, Daniel Dae Kim and Naveen Andrews, to name a few.

Best TV Shows on Netflix: ‘Friends’

Friends is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time and all 10 seasons of the show are available on Netflix.

The show stars David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Jennifer Aniston as Rachael Green.

The series follows the personal lives of all six 20 to 30-something-year-old friends living in Manhattan and the hilarious hijinks they frequently get into.

