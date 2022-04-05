Epic Antonio Banderas Movie Coming to Paramount+ in April

✖

Starting this month, you can watch one of Antonio Banderas' most iconic film roles on Paramount+: The Legend of Zorro. Banderas took on the role of the righteous swashbuckler for the second time in this movie, and left many fans dying for more. You can relive the experience for yourself now.

The Legend of Zorro is a direct sequel to The Mask of Zorro, which was released in 1998. Both star Banderas as Zorro and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Eléna de la Vega, his wife. The movies share a lot of continuity and are best viewed together, but Mask of Zorro is streaming on Netflix, so you'll need both subscriptions to make the marathon work. You could always get one or the other on a digital store like Amazon Prime Video instead, of course.

Either way, fans will see about three decades' worth of obscure North American history play out in these movies, with plenty of fictitious elements added for dramatic effect. They start in 1821 when Anthony Hopkins plays the previous man to hold the mantle of Zorro – a Spanish-born nobleman named Don Diego de la Vega. He fights anonymously in the Mexican War of Independence, but he makes a lot of enemies and is eventually imprisoned for his actions. He escapes 20 years later and finds a kindred spirit in Banderas' character, Alejandro Murrietta, so they train and plot their revenge together.

They get their revenge in that movie, and Alejandro takes on the role of Zorro while marrying Diego's estranged daughter. The sequel picks up nine years later in 1850. At the time, California is voting on whether or not to join the United States of America. Meanwhile, Murrieta is now going by the name of Don Alejandro De La Vega while moonlighting as Zorro.

The movie features a mix of action tropes drawn from westerns, war movies and adventure stories. It has a fair bit of interesting history which is frustratingly mixed with fiction in a way that makes it hard to discern for the average viewer. Nevertheless, those who like other stories set in the 19th century will find few anachronisms here.

Of course, some fans thought that Banderas and Zeta-Jones would lead the Zorro franchise even further, but that never came to pass. However, Banderas may be reprising his role soon in a roundabout way. Back in 2019, Quentin Tarantino began work on a crossover between his film Django Unchained and the Zorro movies, with standup comedian Jerrod Carmichael co-writing the script. It's unclear if this project is still in active development.

Either way, fans of Banderas can find The Legend of Zorro on Paramount+ now. They can find The Mask of Zorro on Netflix for additional context.