Netflix Confirms ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Leaving in December

Many fans knew it was coming, but it doesn’t sting any less: Netflix has officially confirmed that Sons of Anarchy is leaving the streaming service.

Netflix released its monthly list of titles leaving the platform and confirmed that the historic FX series will be making its exit on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The news initially hit earlier this month, with many fans taking to social media to complain, especially if they had just started watching and are now forced to binge all seven seasons in less than a month. Sons of Anarchy is one of the FX shows that will slowly be taken off of Netflix after Netflix and Fox failed to reach an agreement back in August 2017. Other FX series that have already exited Netflix are The League, Archer and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Other FX series, like American Horror Story, appear to be available for the time being.

But it’s not all bad news for SOA fans, as each of the seven seasons are available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Sons of Anarchy, a drama about a California motorcycle club, ran on FX from 2008 to 2014 for a total of 92 episodes. The series starred Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, the organization’s Vice President rising among the ranks trying to avoid his late father’s mistakes. Series creator Kurt Sutter recently partly resurrected the show to construct a spinoff about the Sons’ rival motorcycle club-turned allies, Mayans M.C., which just aired its season 1 finale on FX.

Sutter has spoken extensively about the similarities between SOA and Mayans. In September, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he “wanted to make sure [he was creating Mayans] for the right reasons.”

“I came into this project with a sense of, like, ‘OK, this is a thing that makes sense and I need to work and how do we do this.’ And it was [Mayans co-creator] Elgin James’ excitement about this world and this project that really made me excited about TV again,” he said.

“I didn’t think that it made creative sense to be the sole voice of a show that takes place in an entirely different culture,” he added. “I’d seen buddies of mine — great writers — try to do it on other shows and have failed miserably. So, I knew that I wanted to find a writer of color who knows the world and I met with a lot of writers, both men and women.”

With the news that Sons of Anarchy is leaving Netflix, that also might mean that Mayans M.C. will likely not head to the streaming service after the end of its first season.