Comedy Movies on Netflix With Highest Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The vast catalogue on Netflix can often become overwhelming to a casual viewer stopping by without any idea what they want to watch, which is why subscribers often rely on ratings and recommendations.

The streaming giant carries a huge assortment of programming, ranging from children’s animated shows to the most sadistic horror films and everything in between. The abundance of options can ten lead to paralysis by analysis, where users end up scrolling for half an hour trying to choose a 90 minutes movie to watch. The platform has tried to remedy this, with their pop-up trailers that now auto play and their intricate system of algorithmic suggestions.

Recommendations also play a big part in Netflix viewership. Because viewers can watch their content any time, there’s no urgency in seeing it, except when friends, family and co-workers will be talking about it non-stop. Netflix trends are driven by these social forces as well, which is why the streaming service is increasingly using the staggered, mid-season model to capitalize more on their premiere dates.

However, the rise of streaming has also brought reviews and ratings back into the mainstream. With so many options to choose from, it’s natural to turn to a database of reviews to help decide. Users rely heavily on services like Meta Critic, IMDb ratings, and of course, Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes is an aggregator that displays an “average” grade for movies based on both popular critical sources from writing guilds and critic associations, and an audience score, or “user average,” which is based on the opinions of Rotten Tomatoes users. Both of these scores have risen in significance in the last several years as people rely on them to inform their viewing tastes. In Hollywood, Rotten Tomatoes has become a serious economic powerhouse.

The site can’t absolutely make or break a film, and it is often contested as an unfair judge, but for better or worse, it’s a modern day taste maker. For people lost in a sea of impossible decisions in their Netflix queue, Rotten Tomatoes is often a life preserver. Here’s a look at the comedies with the highest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blind Date

Blind Date has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%. The French rom-com focuses on the odd pairing of a dedicated pianist and a man who treasures his silence. The two are unhappy neighbors at first, but they come to be more.

The movie isn’t a genre-bender or a ground-breaker, but it is a masterful take on the romantic comedy format. It also doesn’t alienate American viewers despite being a French-language film, giving viewers cool points with their friends when they recommend a foreign film.

Don’t Think Twice

Don’t Think Twice, straight from the mind of comedian Mike Birbiglia, boasts a line-up of comic all-stars and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%. It stars Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Gethard, Gillian Jacobs, and Birbiglia himself along with many others.

Paddington

Paddington, the animated take on the classic children’s book, is a surprisingly beloved film with a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While it isn’t a laugh-a-minute riot, it bridges the gap perfectly between children and their adult chaperones. It also features an amazing villainous performance by Nicole Kidman.

Ghostbusters

Of course, you can’t beat the classics. Ghostbusters has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie may be one of Netflix’s smartest acquisitions of all time, as longtime fans can now introduce a whole new generation to the timeless supernatural comedy.

Tangerine

With a 97% score on the Tomatometer, Tangerine is probably the funniest movie available that was shot on an iPhone. The movie was directed by Sean Baker, who also directed last year’s critically acclaimed The Florida Project.

Tangerine follows a transgender sex worker recently released from a month-long stint in prison. She goes chasing after the pimp who broke her heart, leading to an odyssey of self-discovery and joy.

Who Frame Roger Rabbit?

Revisiting comedies from childhood can be enlightening and hilarious, and for that, Netflix offers Who Framed Roger Rabbit? The movie holds a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is one of the best examples of animation mixed with live-action. Of all the movies that weren’t expected to age well, Roger Rabbit might be one of the biggest surprises.

Antz

Antz gets a lot of flack for being DreamWorks’ knock-off version of A Bug’s Life, however, those who have really watched the movie know its merits. Antz has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is another example of a children’s movie that adults can still get a kick out of.

The movie tells the story of a neurotic individual breaking the mold of a totalitarian society, and falling in love in the process. It was only the second feature-length computer animated movie to get a wide release, and it earned its place in Netflix’s pantheon.

Heathers

Winona Ryder and Christian Slater teamed up for a sociopathic joyride of teenage energy in 1988’s Heathers. The movie, now with a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, has been a cult classic staples for decades. Now Netflix is bringing it to the mainstream, and in today’s day and age, it’s definitely worth a revisit.

Moana

Disney’s Moana is one of the greatest feats of animated storytelling in this generation. It brings together everything that modern film audiences want — a heart-breakingly beautiful score, a diverse cast, a strong female lead, and Dwayne Johnson.

In the two years since its release, Moana has held on to its 95% rating, and with good reason. The story of Moana reminded viewers why Pixar is an industry juggernaut.