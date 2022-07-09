Netflix Cancels Yet Another Show

Another Netflix original series has been canceled at the streamer works to downsize its in-house animation slate. Q-Force has been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half now, and fans may finally have some closure on the fate of this beloved show. Star Matt Rogers seemed to confirm its cancellation on a recent episode of the Attitudes! podcast.

"The people who loved it, really loved it," Rogers said of Q-Force. "The good news is that it will always be on Netflix. It did not get a second season but, I feel like the fact is that it is out there, and... It's really close to my heart." Q-Force premiered on Netflix in September of 2020, and many fans had already feared or even assumed that it was canceled. The streamer typically announces a renewal within about a month of the premiere, and as a report by TV Series Finale put it, "no news often means bad news."

Still, having Rogers confirm this cancellation is hitting some fans hard. Q-Force was beloved among adult animation fans, spy genre fans and the LGBTQ+ community. It starred Sean Hayes as a spy in the fictional American Intelligence Agency (AIA) named Steve Maryweather – or, "Agent Mary." He was the agency's most lauded operative until he came out as gay.

The show is frank in its depiction of homophobia, but also in its depiction of LBGTQ+ pride and triumph. Sent away to an obscure mission by the AIA, Steve assembles an eliete team of rogue LGBTQ+ geniuses dubbed the Q-Force. This includes Wanda Sykes as Deb, a master mechanic; Rogers as Twink, a master of disguise and Patti Harison as Stat, an expert hacker.

The Q-Force succeeds as a rogue squad and wins begrudging approval to return to active service with the AIA, but on the condition that they add a fifth member to their team. That's the straight Agent Buck, played by David Harbour. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Laurie Metcalf and Gabe Liedman, so it's not hard to see why fans thought this star-studded cast would be back together.

There are 10 episodes of Q-Force streaming now on Netflix. According to Rogers, that is all fans are going to get. So far, Netflix has not made any announcements to confirm or deny this news.