Netflix pulled the plug on another series on Monday. There will be no second season of Teenage Bounty Hunters, which was released just two months ago. The streaming giant also canceled GLOW on Monday, deciding there will be no fourth and final season of the Alison Brie-starring wrestling dramedy.

Teenage Bounty Hunters launched on Aug. 14 and was on the list of Nielsen's streaming rankings for the week of Aug. 17-23, reports Deadline. During that week the show cracked the Top 10, with 422 million streamed minutes. Teenage Bounty Hunters was created by Kathleen Jordan and counted Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan as one of its executive producers.

The series ran just 10 episodes and starred Maddie Phillips, Angelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison and Virginia Williams. Fellini and Phillips played twin sisters studying at Willingham Academy. After they get into an accident with their father's truck, the two begin working with Bowser Simmons, a bounty hunter played by Hardison, to pay for the truck's repairs without their parents knowing. The twins struggle to balance their life at school with their newfound profession.

"We found out on Friday. We love you all so much. I’m so sorry. We’re devastated. Family Forever," Devon Hales, who recurred on the show as Sterling's nemesis April Stevens, tweeted. "We are hurting, just know that attests to how special [Teenage Bounty Hunters] is," Charity Cervantes, who played April's friend Hannah, wrote. "It’s an honor to have such an amazing Fandom & an honor to tell the stories we did. We love you Fam. I am forever grateful for your love and support. Two hearts."

On Monday, Netflix also canceled GLOW, the critically acclaimed series inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling league from the 1980s. The show was renewed for a fourth season last year, but the streaming giant chose to cancel it rather than wait until production was safe to start amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show's third season earned star Betty Gilpin an Emmy nomination for her supporting performance. Kohan was also an executive producer on GLOW.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There's a lot of s—y things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."