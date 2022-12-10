Netflix Cancels Show, Called out for Terrible Marketing and Promotion
Netflix has reportedly canceled its acclaimed fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and fans have some very specific complaints. As Netflix original series cancellations become more common, heartbroken fans are thinking more deeply about why as they share their frustration on social media. This time around, many believe that Netflix should have invested more in marketing and promoting the series.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is an adaptation of Sally Green's novel Half Bad, created for TV by Joe Barton and premiering in October. Barton himself announced the cancellation on Friday afternoon, tweeting: "Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story..."
Sadly, yes, Netflix have cancelled this. Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story... https://t.co/HUGi13R6Ow— Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) December 9, 2022
Fans were as disappointed as Barton himself to hear about the cancellation, especially since the show got generally positive reviews. Although Netflix does not publish its ratings and data, many fans assumed that this show was canceled because of low viewership. They felt that this was not fair, arguing that Netflix had hardly promoted the show and had not given it time to find its audience organically before deciding to drop it. The trailer for the show dropped on Oct. 13, while the show itself premiered on Oct. 28 to little fanfare outside of established readers. The cancellation was considered official on Friday with Barton's tweet.
Barton's mention of wanting to "finish the story" likely referred to the rest of Green's novels. Half Bad is the first in a trilogy of books, followed by Half Wild and then Half Lost. She also wrote a companion story called Half Lies. It's not clear who holds the rights to these stories now, nor whether they could still be adapted. Here's a look at what fans are saying about the cancellation of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.
Shocked
Wait.. is that what happened? It got dropped? We finished latest episode, then that was it. I thought maybe it picked back up in a new season?— Cody Pendant 🐎 🎸🤠 (@PendantCody) December 9, 2022
Because the show ended so confidently, many fans had simply assumed that another season was all but certain. They were shocked to hear that it wasn't true.
Whiplash
Maybe it would help if Netflix actually marketed it. Like I don't even know most shows exist on there until they're cancelled and suddenly people are talking about them as if every human on earth is pissed.— ❤️ Yummy Lavender Soap ❤️ (@YrInfinityNerd) December 10, 2022
Some fans had not even heard of this adaptation until the show was canceled, giving them a sense of whiplash. They wondered how Netflix expected this model to work.
Outside Reliance
Yes exactly!! Netflix only make shows to see if they become a huge hit in a weekend and that’s it. No artistic integrity or thoughts for creators or fans. It’s so weird how they didn’t even market this one properly when it premiered. If they had I swear it would have been big.— Katie🌻 (@KatieFelix) December 9, 2022
Some fans shared where they had heard about this show – not from Netflix itself in most cases, but on social media. They felt that it was unfair of Netflix to essentially rely on fans and other services to promote their work for them.
Reviews
Ratings doesn’t equate to viewership.— 𝔻𝕒𝕦𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝕊𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕣 ™ (@Mrgiveherback_) December 10, 2022
Many fans pointed out the show's generally positive reviews – especially the high scores on aggregate sites and the outstanding reviews from some critics. They felt that if the quality of the show was good, then it was a failure on Netflix's part of fans had not found their way to the series.
Sympathy for Creators
It must be so frustrating doing any project with Netflix when it’s evident that unless it achieves blockbuster status immediately (and often without any promo from Netflix themselves), it’ll get cancelled after the first season. https://t.co/oimPvmNU8F— whit • live tweeting the end of Gini (@mus3umyle) December 10, 2022
One thing about it, job security is not a thing down at Netflix. Anyone can get the axe, on or off screen. https://t.co/G6GHryS00H— Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) December 10, 2022
Many fans shared their sincere sympathy with writers, actors and creators like the team that worked on The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. They imagined how heartbreaking it must be to get such a swift cancellation with apparently little thought.
Lack of Interest
no point in watching new netflix shows when i already know they're going to get cancelled 🚶♀️ https://t.co/a9t2UQvrkP— adry ✷ (@dearbIueming) December 10, 2022
On the other end of the spectrum, fans noted that it was hard to get interested in a Netflix production nowadays knowing that there is a high chance of a sudden cancellation like this one. They felt that the streamer needed to be more invested in shows in order to attract an audience.
Bias
Cannot believe @netflix keeps cancelling its highly rated, original concept shows with major LGBT characters. Seems kinda homophobic to me 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/Xb6BOgR6et pic.twitter.com/7A7DclT3Ue— Olivia ☂︎🐺🏳️🌈 (@AddictWythAPen) December 10, 2022
Finally, some fans perceived a pattern when it comes to Netflix's cancellations – specifically shows with strong LGBTQ+ representation. They felt that it was a bad look for the streamer as this pattern continued.