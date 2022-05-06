Netflix Cancels Another Show as Fallout Continues

✖

Netflix canceled another show in a week, with the popular half-hour comedy Pretty Smart as the casualty. The sitcom starring Emily Osment and Gregg Sulkin was axed after just one season at Netflix according to TV Line. The series followed Osment's character, Chelsea, a Harvard graduate who is forced to move in with her less academic sister.

In addition to Osment and Sulkin, Pretty Smart also stars Olivia Macklin, Cinthya Carmona, and Michael Hsu Rosen. Agents of Shield actress Ming-Na Wen appeared, as well, in a recurring role. The series was created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand, and debuted its 10-episode first, and only, season on Oct. 8. Notably, the news of the show ending comes the same day it was reported that Osment has been elevated to series regular on Young Sheldon. In the CBS series, Osment plays Mandy McAllister, the pregnant girlfriend of Sheldon's older brother Georgie.

As mentioned, this is the second cancellation from Netflix in just a matter of days. Earlier in the week it was revealed that the streaming service would not be renewing hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion for a third season. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"

Raising Dion stars Alisha Wainwright as Nicole, a single mother who raises her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young ) after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The family's world is flipped upside down again, with Dion beginning to manifest numerous superhero-like abilities. Nicole is forced to do everything in her power to keep Dion's powers a secret, while also trying to raise him with a normal life. She gets support in Season 1 from Pat (Jason Ritter), her husband's best friend, but the season ends with revelations that change Nicole and Dion's lives yet again and leave them to wonder who they can trust. While fans will not be getting new episodes of Pretty Smart or Raising Dion, all previously released seasons of the show remain available to watch on the streaming platform.