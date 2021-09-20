Netflix Cancels Popular Series After Just 1 Season Despite Major Cliffhanger Ending

Netflix has canceled a popular new series after just one season, despite it ending on a major cliffhanger. According to Deadline, Hit & Run — an intense dramatic thriller — will not be returning to the streamer, even though it was a hit with fans and acclaimed by critics. The outlets noted that the series showrunners, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, had hoped the show would last for two or three seasons, at least.

Hit & Run followed a man need Segev, played by Lior Raz, whose world is turned upside down after his wife is killed in a hit-and-run accident. Over the course of Season 1, Segev sought out the driver of the car, hoping to get justice for his wife’s death. Along the way he gets help from a former flame, Naomi Hicks (Sanaa Lathan), and begins to uncover secrets about his wife that he’d never known. The season ended with a shocking kidnapping that co-creators Raz and Avi Issacharoff thought would open up a new direction in future seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately, #Netflix has decided to cancel Hit & Run, the geopolitical espionage thriller co-created, executive produced and headlined by Fauda’s Lior Raz. (Via: @DEADLINE) https://t.co/De8rOej2Ei — Netflix Updates (@NetflxUpdates) September 20, 2021

Fans of the show have been lamenting its cancellation on social media, with one person tweeting, “Netflix is at it again, damn it!” Someone else added, “This sucks!! It was such a good show.” Another watcher offered, “In the midst of watching it. Not sure if I’ll continue with it now.”

Much of Hit & Run was filmed in Israel, and in a previous interview with Coming Soon, series co-star Kaelen Ohm shared some thoughts on shooting the show there. “I fell in love with Israel. As soon as I got there, it’s an incredible place full of incredible people, incredible food, and scenery,” Ohm said. “Being a Canadian, having the ability to work on an American show overseas just really being immersed as you say in the culture, and then being able to witness the different artistic processes of everyone involved. We had a very international crew, but so many folks on the crew and cast as you know were Israeli. It was really a life-changing experience for me and I learned so much.”

Additionally, Raz commented on how the show, and others like it, could help to fight against anti-Semitism that has been on the rise. “It’s all about we’re telling stories and we’re telling stories about people, ordinary people, regular people, and it doesn’t matter who you are and what you are.” Raz said. “What’s your gender, what’s your religion. It’s really doesn’t matter. We all have the same feelings, we’re all doing the same things, and we want to show that to the world. I hope so that people will see that show and understand that everyone are equal. It doesn’t matter who you are and where you’re from.”