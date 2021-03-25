High School Football Coach Fired After Players Used Anti-Semitic Play Calls in Game

✖

A high school football coach from Duxbury, Massachusetts has been fired amid an investigation for the use of anti-Semitic language while calling plays during a game, according to USA Today. School superintendents, principal and human resource officer told USA Today the language used by the players of Duxbury High School are "horrifying and disappointing" and they will continue to work with the Anti-Defamation League for a "short-term and long-term response."

The anti-Semitic language was used to call plays during Duxbury's season opener against Plymouth North High School on March 12. New England's Anti-Defamation League said the words "Auschwitz," "Rabbi" and "Dreidel" were among those used during the game to call audibles. Duxbury head coach Dave Maimaron was not on the sideline for the team's game on March 19.

"First, as of today (Wednesday, March 24), Duxbury has severed ties with Dave Maimaron as Head Football Coach," the statement said. "Second, in collaboration with the Hingham administration, a decision has been made to cancel the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night, as well as the JV and Freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday. A decision about future games and the fate of the football season will be made at a later date."

Maimaron released a statement and apologized for the incident "On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th," Maimaron said. "Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable. The staff and the team have been transparent and cooperative with administration during this time, and we have taken responsibility for the incident. We are dealing with this as a team and focusing on the lessons we can learn from this."

USA Today reports that Maimaron is paid administrative leave from his teaching position pending further investigation. Duxbury Public Schools superintendent John Antonucci said the school began an investigation when the allegations came to light.

"As our investigation continues to unfold, it has become clear that members of the Duxbury High School football team did in fact use anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language," Antonucci said. "We have been in touch with many members of the community, parents, and the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations."