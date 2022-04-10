Actress Says Netflix Series Has Been Canceled After One Season

✖

Netflix and France's Canal+ canceled The Verge after just one season, creator and star Julie Delpy said this weekend. The two-time Oscar-nominee shared the news with fans on Instagram Saturday. On The Verge ran 12 episodes and also starred CSI veteran Elisabeth Shue.

On Saturday, Delpy shared a story from 1994, when she moved to Los Angeles. One fan asked the French star if there was any news about On The Verge Season 2. "Canceled, but they forgot to announce it was canceled," Delpy replied.

Several fans were quick to express their sadness. "Sad too," Delpy replied to one. Many of Delpy's fans wrote about how the show spoke to them and reflected on their own experiences. "Your show validated so much of my experience in my forties; I cannot thank you enough. I'm sorry to see it canceled," one wrote.

On The Verge starred Delpy, Shue, Sarah Jones, and Alexia Landeau as four friends living in Los Angeles who chose to see their 40s as a time to reinvent themselves instead of being sad about losing their youth. They hope to lead lives that reflect their beliefs and values. The series was a co-production between Netflix and Canal+, reports Deadline. It aired on Canal+ in France and is available on Netflix everywhere else.

Netflix released On the Verge in September, and it received little push from the streamer. It holds a 60% Fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but an 85% average audience score. Mathieu Derny, Troy Gariety, Timm Sharp, and Giovanni Ribisi also starred in the series. The executive producers were Delpy, Shue, Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler of The Film TV, Rola Bauer of Studiocanal, and Olivier Gauriat of Barnstormer.

Delpy has Oscar nominations for co-writing the Before Sunset (2004) and Before Sunrise (2013) screenplays with Ethan Hawke and director Richard Linklater. Her other films include Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wiener-Dog, Two Days in New York, Two Days in Paris, Broken Flowers, and Three Colors: White. She also had a recurring role in ER Season 8.

Delpy was among the celebrities who voiced support for Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped the comedian during the 94th Academy Awards. Delpy directed and co-starred with Rock in Two Days in New York. "You get my love. You brilliant man that decided to do my little indie film for nothing," Delpy wrote on March 28.