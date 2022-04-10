Chris Rock Reveals When He Might Address Will Smith Oscars Slap

✖

Chris Rock isn't rushing to talk about the Will Smith slap debacle at the 2022 Oscars. By now, the world is aware that Smith walked causally onto the Academy Award stage as Rock prepared to present the award for Best Documentary to slap Rock with an open hand after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, bald head. Since then, the Board of Governors over the Academy has banned Smith from attending the ceremony for 10 years. He will keep his Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard and can still be nominated within the next ten years. Smith has also apologized and says he accepts the punishment. Ahead of the Academy's decision, he also announced that he would be relinquishing his membership in the Academy. Rock, on the other hand, says he will stay mum until the money comes in.

TMZ reports that Rock told a live audience on Friday, April 9, that he would not be talking about the Oscars until he was compensated monetarily. It's assumed he means in the form of a paid interview or paid comedy special even. TMZ says they received the information via a report from the Palm Springs Desert Sun, which detailed Rock's set in Indio, CA, on Rock's continued national comedy tour amid the drama.

Rock reportedly said, "I'm OK, I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back." Otherwise, Rock has been silent.

During Smith's acceptance speech, he did offer his apology but excused Rock. "I wanna apologize to the Academy, I wanna apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said. "This is a beautiful moment. And I'm not crying for winning an award—it's not about winning an award for me."

He later released an official apology, noting that Rock's joke was a trigger, considering his wife suffers from a medical condition that causes hair loss. Smith says he is a work in progress and regrets his actions. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he added. Rock reportedly declined to press criminal charges against Smith.