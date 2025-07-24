‘The Sandman’ Season 3: Why Netflix Isn’t Making Another Season

The Sandman has a complicated and controversial history, and it’s why a third season will never happen.

The Netflix series, based on the DC/Vertigo comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman, ran for two seasons.

Premiering in 2022, The Sandman starred Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, and Patton Oswalt. The series was renewed for Season 2 in November 2022 and only premiered this month, with the bonus episode set for July 31. Although a third season was never exactly on the table to begin with, Variety confirmed earlier this year that Season 2 would indeed be the final season.

News came amid allegations against Gaiman, who developed The Sandman with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. Gaiman was accused of sexual assault by a former babysitter, among others. Per Vulture, over eight women came forward with allegations against the author, with most being in their 20s during the alleged incidents. Two were Gaiman’s employees while five were fans. The youngest accuser was reportedly 18 at the time.

“The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” Heinberg, who served as showrunner, told Variety. “We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

The series is one of a few of Gaiman’s projects that have had similar tales. He departed the final season of Good Omens at Amazon, and The Sandman spinoff, Dead Boy Detectives, was canceled in 2024. Other project shave also suffered the same fates due to the allegations. It’s unlikely that another season or iteration of The Sandman will be made, but there is still one episode that fans can look forward to.

Season 2 dropped on July 3 and July 24, and the show will be wrapped up with its final bonus episode on July 31. Even though the end of the show came at a disappointing time and for a disappointing reason, there is always both seasons that can be streamed on Netflix.