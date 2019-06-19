Netflix Cancels Drama Series ‘Chambers’ After 1 Season

Netflix is saying goodbye to drama series Chambers after only one season.

The show was centered on a teenager who gets a heart transplant and becomes obsessed with the mystery surrounding her donor. The series starred Sivan Alyra Rose as Sasha, a teenager who experienced disturbing visions after receiving a heart transplant.

“Chambers will not return for a second season,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose.”

The series starred Thurman and Goldwyn as the donor’s grieving parents. The cast also included Marcu LaVoi, Nicholas Galtizine and Lilli Kay, Lilliya Reid, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay Sarah Mezzanotte and Griffin Powell-Arcand.

The 10-episode show debuted in April on Netflix but seems to not have gathered enough buzz to earn a second season, joining shows like The Good Cop and Everything Sucks! which were canceled after one season. Netflix reportedly bases its renewal decisions on cost vs. viewership/buzz. The Hollywood Reporter writes the streaming service currently has an 80 percent renewal rate for new shows.

The show failed to generate much love from critics, only having a 41 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rachel created the series and also served as show runner. She executive produced the series along with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Winnie Kemp, Wolfgang Hammer, Jennifer Yale and Stephen Gaghan.

The cancellation news comes just a few hours since the streaming giant renewed hit reality series Queer Eye for Season 4 and 5, announcing Season 4 will premiere on Friday, July 19.

Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed in Atlanta, and the following two series were shot in Kansas City. The show will move to the East Coast for upcoming seasons with the fifth season shooting in Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Season 5 is expected to air in 2020.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordan Hochman serve as executive producers for Scout parent ITV Entertainment.

Chambers and the first three seasons of Queer Eye are currently streaming on Netflix.