Netflix Cancels ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Red Carpet Following California Tragedies

Netflix cancelled the AFI Fest red carpet event for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs out of respect for the victims of the Woolsey Fire raging in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The AFI Fest screening of the Western anthology film, the newest movie from Joel and Ethan Coen, will still go on as planned. However, the stars will not walk a red carpet before the film begins. The organizers of the American Film Institute’s festival supported Netflix‘s decision.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our hearts are with the victims and families of the Borderline shooting and of the California wildfires,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “In light of the tragedies this week, we will be cancelling tonight’s AFI Fest red carpet coverage for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage everyone to donate to the many organizations who are helping those impacted by the shooting and the fires.”

The Coen Brothers movie is already playing in a small number of theaters in New York City and Los Angeles. It will be available to stream on Netflix Nov. 16.

Paramount also cancelled the red carpet premiere for Mark Wahlberg’s new comedy Instant Family on Sunday. The studio said food intended for the after party will be donated to the American Red Cross to be provided to families affected by the fire. Paramount is also planning a special screening of the film at one of the evacuation centers.

“During this incredibly difficult time, it is imperative that we band together as a community to assist those in peril. Our hearts go out to those impacted,” Paramount said in a statement.

According to KTLA, the Woolsey Fire is only 10 percent contained and is expected to flare up again thanks to powerful wind gusts. It has now burned 83,000 acres and more than 177 homes have been destroyed. More than 265,000 people have been forced to evacuate, including many celebrities in the area.

On Sunday night, Calabasas officials put the entire city under mandatory evacuation orders. Residents in Malibu, Topanga, Hidden Hills, Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Bell Canyon, Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks have also been under mandatory evacuation orders.

By Sunday night, the death toll from the Woolsey Fire stood at two. Two bodies were found burned in a Malibu driveway. The deaths are under investigation, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Netflix

To learn how to help victims of the California wildfires, click here.