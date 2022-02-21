Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form.

“I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on [Netflix],” Sackhoff tweeted. “To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards. See you on the next adventure. Love Niko.”

“Thank you for making this writer’s dream come true and helping me believe I can do this,” Another Life writer Romeo Candido replied to Sackhoff. “Much love to [Aaron Martin] for bringing me on the space adventure of a lifetime! Team Salvare forever.”

Another Life was created by Aaron Martin and its first season was released in October 2019. Season 2 was released in October 2021. The show begins with a UFO arriving on Earth. Justin Chatwin played Erik Wallace, a U.S. Interstellar Command scientist who tries to communicate with the aliens. Sackhoff played Niko Breckinridge, the commanding officer of the ship Salvare, which is sent to find the origin of the artifact and establish communication with the aliens. The ensemble cast also included Samuel Anderson, Blu Hunt, A.J. Rivera, Jake Abel, Alex Ozerov, Alexander Eling, JayR Tinaco, Lina Renna, Selma Blair, Elizabeth Ludlow, Tongayi Chirisa, and Dillon Casey.

Another Life did not do well with critics, earning just a 6% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It only earned a 59% fresh rating from audiences. The show also never appeared on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows in the U.S. chart, reports What’s On Netflix. The only time it made the Top 10 hourly data chart was for the week of Oct. 17-24, when it logged 15.76 million hours viewed.

Sackhoff recently starred as Bo-Katan Kryze in two episodes of The Mandalorian after voicing the character in the animated Star Wars shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. She had a recurring role in The Flash and played Victoria Moretti on Longmire. Sackhoff also starred as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in Battlestar Galactica.

It’s not clear if Sackhoff will be back in The Mandalorian Season 3, as she told ComicBook.com recently that she’s not sure. “The one thing that I do know is that one of the best and work things that [executive producer Dave Filoni] ever did back in the day was give me his phone number,” Sackhoff said last year. “So one of the things I love to do with him is we just text about Bo in general. I’d love to know how it is she ended up where she’s at right now, because of where she started. And I love to talk to him about the missing pieces to where she is now… So I know all that stuff, but I have no idea what’s happening.”