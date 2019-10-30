‘Another Life’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix has reportedly renewed its original sci-fi drama Another Life for another season. The series has a break-out premiere season this summer, and now it has a chance to do it all over again. According to a report by Deadline, the show will be back in production next year.

Another Life is a space-traveling epic that first hit Netflix at the end of July. After a few months to assess the response, the streaming service has picked it up again, with the cast and creators returning.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, just like the first season. With such a short order, we can expect the whole season to drop at once like the premiere did, though Netflix has been experimenting with more gradual releases recently.

Another Life is created by writer Aaron Martin, known for shows like Saving Hope, DeGrassi: The Next Generation and Slasher. It centers around astronaut Niko Breckinridge, played by Katee Sackhoff, who is searching for alien intelligence. She leads a young, ambitious crew of researchers investigating an alien artifact.

The show is harrowing, as its heroes all know they may be on a one-way mission. It also provides a fresh take on some of the most fundamental questions of science fiction, including the origin and nature of extraterrestrial life and the philosophical questions that come with hunting for it.

In addition to Sackhoff, the show stars Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace; Samuel Anderson as William; and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Cas Isakovic and several others. Netflix is expected to add new cast members for Season 2.

The show will once again be filming in Vancouver, British Columbia. Production is reportedly expected to begin sometime in 2020, so it may be a while before it reaches our screens.

Another Life is one of the confusing renewals that keeps Netflix’s selection process a mystery. The series has a 6 percent rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 61% score among audiences. As always, the renewal has fans of other shows wondering why this one got picked up and not theirs, especially at Netflix.

This series falls in line with Netflix’s apparent push for big sci-fi productions. The streaming service has several big space-travelling productions in the works right now, including shows like Lost in Space and movies like IO: Last on Earth.



Another Life Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.