Netflix Cancels ‘AJ and the Queen’ After 1 Season and Fans Are Fired Up

RuPaul recently announced that Netflix has canceled AJ and the Queen after only one season, and fans of the show are really fired up over it. Taking to Twitter, RuPaul shared the news, revealing that the show would not return for Season 2. Fans have since been lashing out over the show’s cancellation, with one tweeting, “This is really disappointing. It was a very entertaining series and left a big cliffhanger at the end. How will we ever know what happens?!”

End of the road for ‘AJ and The Queen’ @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

“Gutted! I loved this show, was so looking forward to see what happened next, bad decision Netflix!” someone else exclaimed, while another fan wrote, “What?!!!? This is a travesty!! We need a petition, a protest, anything…. We need more Aj and the Queen!!!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll down to see more reactions form fans who are upset that the show has been cancelled.

Soo sad… I’ll never find out where my damn crown is! — Trinity The Tuck (@TrinityTheTuck) March 6, 2020

🙁 — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 6, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ — Scarlet Envy (@ScarletEnvyNYC) March 6, 2020

NNNNOOOOO!!!!! All of the reviews were stellar and this show was the perfect mix of camp, glamour, drama, comedy, and drag. I’m so sad about this but I’m hoping Netflix will change their mind. This show was phenomenal — Brandon (@pegasusdeflor) March 6, 2020

NOOOOOOOO!!!!!! 😭😭😭 — Ada Vox (@AdaVox) March 6, 2020

That’s a bummer. Wish there was a way to just move the show to another streaming service — Justin P (@Busted4life) March 6, 2020

Was About to say the same…like the mom and the cops showed up!!!! We need to know how it really ended 😪 — Isis King (@MsIsisKing) March 6, 2020

@netflix You should change your mind, the show was beautiful and a lot of People are rooting for season 2. 😔 — Oreo_RBLX (@iOreo_RBLX) March 6, 2020

At least give it one more season to wrap up the storyline. @netflix Hope you’re getting rid of the other trashy crap you have if you’re ending it here for #AJAndTheQueen — Ruben (@RubenNY3F) March 6, 2020

Does @Netflix hate the LGBT community oooooooorrrrrr like why can’t we keep ONE freaking show?! Super disappointed #RenewAjandTheQueen — Chynna Mac (Stream GEMINI) (@ChynnaTown11) March 6, 2020

Are you kidding me @netflix !? This was one of the best shows I have ever watched !!!!!! I’m seriously disappointed!! — Arleana Marie (@ArleanaMarie) March 6, 2020

awwwww no 💔 this is heartbreaking! But yes, you guys really should be proud of it! Can’t help getting sad tho — Rizzih (@orizzih) March 6, 2020

Nooo!!! This is horrible! But of course @netflix has to start something and not follow through like all other shows 😒😒😒 I was so excited for season 2! 😩😩 — ピーナツ✨ (@peanuttduhh) March 6, 2020

Nooooooo nooooooo nooooooo, I will not accept this! @NetflixUK what the hell are you thinking 🤬 — Letitia MacDonald (@weetish) March 6, 2020

Noooooooooooo!!!!! It’s such a great series. Travesty! Rigged election!! Seriously, @netflix why? — David Case (@ReadDavidCase) March 6, 2020

Thank you so so much @RuPaul for the show ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ .. actually I think it’s time to reconsider continuing my subscribtion @netflix pic.twitter.com/2MC5SRjZUV — แกงโฮ๊ะขวัญใจประชาชน (@cxixao) March 6, 2020

That’s so sad. I was gripped by the finale and was willing for there to be a second series — Ed Gleave (@EdHotTV) March 6, 2020

Noooooooooooooo! It can’t end there! Find another network to do it! We need closure. What happens after AJ’s mom showed up and all! We must know! PLEASE!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Tiffany aka Onyx (@DarkOnyx98) March 6, 2020

WHAAAAAT!? @netflix you renew so many crap seasons but you’re not going to have another season of this!? Seriously? It’s so good 😭 please change your mind! I need more of Aj and the queen in my life! — Ross McAree (@RMcAree) March 6, 2020

This friggin SUCKS! #AJAndTheQueen was the best new show in ages, we were really looking forward to another season😭 — Joshua Casey (@JoshCasey23) March 6, 2020