Here Are the 20 Most ‘Binge Raced’ Shows on Netflix

Netflix has helped create a culture of binging amongst TV fans, where audiences will just watch an entire season or series in a short amount of time. Now, the streaming service has taken things to another level.

According to Netflix, “Binge Racing” is a method of watching a new season in just one day or one sitting. When a new season of a Netflix show comes out, and all of the episodes are released at once, some viewers will binge race the entire season, trying to finish it as fast as possible.

Netflix refers to “binge racers” as people who try “to be the first to finish by speeding through an entire season within 24 of its release.”

The streaming service also claims that more than 8.4 million users binge race new shows, but some series were more binged than others. While Netflix may not release a lot of information regarding ratings, it did reveal the 20 shows that were binge raced the most.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Fuller House Marvel’s The Defenders The Seven Deadly Sins The Ranch Santa Clarita Diet Trailer Park Boys F is for Family Orange Is the New Black Stranger Things Friends From College Atypical Grace and Frankie Wet Hot American Summer Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt House of Cards Love GLOW Chewing Gum Master of None

It might surprise people to see shows like House of Cards and Stranger Things so low on the list, but let’s remember that there are different circumstances surrounding both of those series. House of Cards is in its fifth season, so only fans dedicated to the show are still watching.

As for Stranger Things, the series only became a cultural phenomenon weeks after it was released. The second season will likely lead this list by a large margin.

