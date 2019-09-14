Netflix Best Picks for This Weekend

If you’re not looking to leave your home this weekend, Netflix is always there to keep you warm and entertained. Mileage may vary, of course, but in the end, there are plenty of new offerings this weekend that will make things move a bit easier.

The streaming platform is bringing plenty of original offerings this week, including the latest chapter of The Ranch with Ashton Kutcher and the fun cooking action from The Chef Show‘s second season.

On top of that, there are a few Chinese imports joining the Originals banner on the platform and a few other original movies that might scratch that gooey, sugary junk itch.

For the true crime buffs, there is the limited series Unbelievable debuting this weekend. Not only is it a crime story that joins something like Mindhunter by bringing the reality to life, it also touches on a serious topic that everyone should know about.

And if none of that is your thing, there are a few noteworthy comedy specials out there.

Scroll down for a few options you can go with this weekend.

The Ranch

The Ranch chapter 7 has arrived and is bringing some major changes for Ashton Kutcher and company. While former star Danny Masterson isn’t likely to return, many fans are still holding out hope moving into the show’s final stretch.

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Bill Burr’s latest special premiered earlier in the week but still has plenty of gas heading into the weekend. He hits some spots that are sure to rub some the wrong way but it fits in with other recent specials from comedians, including Dave Chappelle.

Burr does cover some similar territory as Chappelle, but it doesn’t seem like he’s rubbing as many poorly.

Tall Girl

Tall Girl is an odd film that gives us a look at the teenage years from the view of a girl who is taller than most of the kids at her high school. She falls for the equally tall Scandinavian exchange student, ends up dealing with ridicule and goes through all the learning experiences you expect from a young romantic comedy.

The Chef Show

Jon Favreau returns for a second season of his movie-inspired food series on the streaming platform. Chef was a fun movie and has since become a fun streaming series that invites plenty of famous names to the show. Seth Rogen is popping in for season two and gives you a reason to just shut yourself down for part of the weekend.

Top Boy: Summerhouse

Top Boy returns for a third season, this time with the executive producing talents of Drake. This time around, Top Boy carries the subtitle Summerhouse and sees the main characters from the original series returning to London. Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson star as the main names that jump back into the criminal world of the city. The show is one part The Wire, another part Narcos, and a little dash of your gritty British dramas and you have this series.

Unbelieveable

Unbelieveable is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning report from ProPublica that deals with the way rape investigations and cases have been treated. The limited series takes place in two timelines, with Kaitlyn Dever playing victim Marie, the poor soul who is betrayed by the system.

After the case falls apart and Marie is painted as a liar, the story moves forward three years to follow two detectives played by Toni Collette and Merrit Weaver. They are placed in a case that highlights the faults in police rape investigations and shines light on Marie’s case to show she was telling the truth.

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea

Chelsea Handler returns to Netflix again and skips most of the laughs this time around to focus on white privilege in America. As Refinery29 points out, it is a difficult conversation that the former late-night host doesn’t shy away from having with people directly in the center.