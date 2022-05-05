Netflix's Best Original Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has so many movies that it is hard to sift through the gunk to get to the good stuff. Rotten Tomatoes can be a helpful starting point to find the best the streamer has to offer though. Only a few original Netflix movies have earned 100% fresh ratings, and we've put together a list of them.

Rotten Tomatoes' fresh ratings are based on reviews from movie critics around the world. Films with "fresh" ratings earned at least 60% positive reviews from critics, while those with less than 60% positive reviews get slapped with "rotten" status. The "certified fresh" label is reserved for movies with 75% or higher positive reviews and at least five reviews from Top Critics. Films in wide release also need at least 80 reviews, while limited-release movies need at least 40.

The best films on Netflix, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes, are their documentaries. The Oscar-nominated Crip Camp, the Emmy-winner Dick Johnson is Dead, and the essential Athlete A are all among the six originals. The only fictional Netflix feature with a perfect score is Remi Weekes' horror film His House. Scroll on for a brief look at the only Netflix movies with perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores.