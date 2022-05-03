Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 2)

May is officially here, and Netflix is celebrating the new month by marking the first week with plenty of new additions. Subscribers checking the streaming library on Monday will find the first of what will be 18 new titles headed to the streaming library this week, and all but one of the new additions are Netflix original series, films, or documentaries. After kicking off the week on Monday with Season 2 of fan-favorite Netflix Family title Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Netflix is keeping the momentum going on Tuesday and beyond with the return of one of its most popular titles: The Circle. The original reality game series returns with its fourth season on Wednesday, with new episodes rolling out weekly throughout the remainder of the month. Netflix is also dipping its toes back into the natural history category, this week debuting its Helena Bonham-Carter-narrated docuseries Wild Babies. Other highlights of the week include 40 Years Young, Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive, and Along for the Ride. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Octonauts: Above & Beyond': Season 2 The Octonauts are embarking on an all-new adventure when Octonauts: Above & Beyond returns for its second season on Monday, May 2. The animated Netflix Family titles follows the beloved Octonauts crew of Captain Barnacles, Kwazii, and more as they venture beyond the sea and onto land with new rides and new friends to protect any habitats and animals at risk. In Season 2, the group will "discover new environments and protect more critter friends as they hop around the globe on exciting missions."

'The Circle': Season 4 ALERT! Season 4 of The Circle is almost here! After several months of waiting, Netflix's most bingeable reality game show is set to return on Wednesday, May 4. The hit series tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer and win $100,000 from the privacy of their own suite. Per the official Netflix synopsis, Season 4 will welcome a group of "chatty," "shady," and "secretly famous" players to the game, "and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize." New episodes of The Circle Season 4 are set to drop weekly.

'Wild Babies' Earth Day may have already passed, but Netflix isn't done celebrating the world around us. On Thursday, May 6, the streamer is set to drop its new natural history series Wild Babies. Narrated by Helena Bonham-Carter, each episode of the eight-episode docuseries follows wild animal families across 16 countries, following their young from birth through developmental milestones and coming-of-age moments. Throughout the show's eight episodes, viewers will be introduced to lions, wild dogs, sea otters, orangutans, grizzly bears, elephants, bottlenose dolphins, and emperor penguins.

'The Sound of Magic' Netflix has a new South Korean series on its hands. Following the wild success of Squid Game, the streamer on Friday, May 6 is set to debut The Sound of Magic. The fantasy musical drama series follows Yoon Ah-yi, a disenchanted teen who had to grow up too fast, and Rieul, a mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned theme park and helps Yoon Ah-yi's troubles disappear and hope reappear. Based on Naver webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-kwon, The Sound of Magic is directed by Kim Seong-yoon and stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-youp. prevnext

'Welcome to Eden' A group of young adults will find that paradise is not all that seems when they travel to the island of Eden in Netflix's new original series Welcome to Eden. Set to debut on the platform on Friday, the series follows Zoa and four young, attractive and social media active boys and girls who travel to a remote island after being "invited to the most exclusive party in history." What begins as an exciting adventure, however, soon turns "into the trip of their lives. But paradise is not really what it seems."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/3/22

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/4/22

40 Years Young – NETFLIX FILM

El marginal: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Meltdown: Three Mile Island – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Summertime: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/5/22

Blood Sisters – NETFLIX SERIES

Clark – NETFLIX SERIES

The Pentaverate – NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1 Avail. 5/6/22

Along for the Ride – NETFLIX FILM

Marmaduke – NETFLIX FILM

Thar – NETFLIX FILM

The Takedown – NETFLIX FILM