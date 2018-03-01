Here Are the Best Bruce Willis Movies on Netflix

Bruce Willis has become a Hollywood legend with numerable films under his belt, and there are some great ones available to watch right now on Netflix.

Having first got into acting in the late ’70s, Willis’ first credited role came in the 1982 Paul Newman courtroom drama, The Verdict. Willis played a “courtroom observer” in the film.

Eventually, he would land more substantial guest spots on series such as Miami Vice and The Twilight Zone. (Interestingly, the episode of the Twilight Zone that Willis starred in was directed by legendary horror director Wes Craven.)

Scoring his major break in the business, Willis was cast in the TV series Moonlighting in 1985. That show ran until 1989, but by then the trajectory of his career had him skyrocketing to stardom, as just the year prior he had stared in Die Hard.

That film has gone on to be heralded as once of the greatest action movies of all-time, and cemented Willis as America’s action hero.

He would later go on to prove that he was just as formidable in dramatic and comedic roles, even being nominated for an Oscar for his role in the film In Country and an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role on Friends.

In 2018, Die Hard celebrates its 30-year anniversary, and this coming Friday, March 2, Willis’ newest action film, Death Wish, will hit theaters.

If you just can not get enough Bruce Willis in your life, then Netflix has you covered with several of his films available to stream right now.

The Sixth Sense

Released: 1999

Also Starring: Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, and Haley Joel Osment

The Sixth Sense is one of the only horror movies that Bruce Wills has stared in, but it has had a huge impact on film.

Grossing nearly $680 million worldwide, it became the second most successful film of 1999 (after Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace).

It also garnered six Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

The Whole Nine Yards

Released: 2000

Also Starring: Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, Michael Clarke Duncan and Natasha Henstridge

In The Whole Nine Yards, Bruce Willis plays Jimmy “the Tulip” Tudeski “an infamous contract killer from Chicago who was given a shorter sentence after ratting out” a criminal gang.

It gave Willis an opportunity to play the calm, straight man to Matthew Perry’s hyper-anxious and neurotic character, and makes for more than a few laughs.

Moonrise Kingdom

Released: 2012

Also Starring: Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, and Bob Balaban

Bruce Willis delivers a hilariously dry performance in this Wes Anderson comedy about two 12 years olds, Sam and Suzy, who “have fallen in love and decide to run away.” However, “a violent storm is approaching the island, forcing a group of quirky adults to mobilize a search party and find the youths before calamity strikes.”

Willis plays Police Captain Duffy Sharp, the leader of the search efforts who enlists the help of the local boy scout troop to help him.

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Released: 2014

Also Starring: Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, Powers Boothe, Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eva Green, Dennis Haysbert, Ray Liotta, Christopher Lloyd, Jamie Chung, Jeremy Piven, Christopher Meloni, Stacy Keach, Lady Gaga, Alexa Vega, Julia Garner, and Juno Temple

The sequel to 2005’s Sin City, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For sees Willis reprise his role as John Hartigan, only this time he’s a ghost watching over Jessica Alba’s as Nancy Callahan.

Armageddon

Released: 1998

Also Starring: Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Will Patton, Peter Stormare, William Fichtner, Michael Clarke Duncan, Keith David, and Steve Buscemi.

Armageddon really needs no introduction. It remains one of the most recognizable and fan-loved disaster flicks of all-time. Plus, it gave us that fantastic on-screen rivalry between Willis and Ben Affleck that ended in literally everyone in the theater crying.

Lay the Favorite

Released: 2012

Also Starring: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Vince Vaughn, Laura Prepon, Rebecca Hall, Corbin Bernsen, Frank Grillo, John Carroll Lynch, and Joshua Jackson

Lay the Favorite is a rom-com based on Beth Raymer’s memoir of the same title. It follows a “young, free-spirited woman as she journeys through the legal and illegal world of sports gambling.”

In the film, Willis plays Dink Heimowitz,”a professional gambler who follows the fast-changing odds on sporting events and employs assistants at Dink, Inc. to lay big-money bets for him.”

Fire With Fire

Released: 2012

Also Starring: Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Richard Schiff, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Vinnie Jones, Julian McMahon, and former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha

In this suspenseful action film, Duhamel plays a firefighter who is forced to violently confront a neo-Nazi murderer (D’Onofrio), and Willis plays Mike Cella, the police detective who helps him.

Extraction

Released: 2015

Also Starring: Kellan Lutz, Gina Carano, D. B. Sweeney, Dan Bilzerian and Steve Coulter

Extraction is an action movie in which Willis stars as undercover CIA operative Leonard Turner, whose world is turned upside down when his family is fatally threatened by Russian arms dealers.

Later, his son becomes a CIA agent as well, and has to covertly take on a mission that will reunite him with his father.

Vice

Released: 2015

Also Starring: Thomas Jane, Ambyr Childers, Johnathon Schaech, and Bryan Greenberg

In Vice, Willis plays Julian Michaels, the CEO of a futuristic resort that “offers visitors the opportunity to live out all their fantasies, no matter how violent or deviant, on human-like androids.”

While it’s no Looper, Vice is a sci-fi action flick that with definitely help scratch that Bruce Willis itch.

Setup

Released: 2011

Also Starring: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Ryan Phillippe, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Randy Couture, James Remar, Will Yun Lee, and Ambyr Childers

Setup sees Willis play a ruthless mob boss who teams up with a small-time crook who need to exact revenge on a friend who cheated him out of a heist and killed their other partner.