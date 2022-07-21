Netflix Is Axing Every Season of a Disney Channel Alum's Sitcom

Amid the exodus of Disney-owned titles, Netflix subscribers will be forced to say goodbye to yet another title starring a fan-favorite Disney Channel star. The Emily Osment-starring sitcom Young & Hungry, which concluded its five-season run in 2016, is set to exit Netflix in August. The major upset was revealed Wednesday as the streamer unveiled its full lists of incoming and outgoing titles.

According to that list, all five seasons of Young & Hungry are scheduled to depart Netflix on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Thankfully, no other titles are scheduled to get the axe that day, though Netflix does have dozens of titles on its leaving list. Also leaving in August The Conjuring, the first title in The Conjuring franchise. The film is set to exit on Saturday, Aug. 20 and follows the July exit of Annabelle: Creation. Other titles scheduled to exit are Mr. Peabody & Sherman, The November Man, and several seasons of Wheel of Fortune.

Originally in June 2014, Young & Hungry follows Osment's Gabi Diamond, a young chef from Florida who lives in San Francisco who sparks a romance with wealthy tech entrepreneur Josh Kaminski as she attempts to get hired as his personal chef. The series follows their relationship and love life. Along with Osment, Young & Hungry also stars Jonathan Sadowski, Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley, and Rex Lee. The multicamera comedy was created by David Holden and ran for five seasons before concluding in August 2013.

The show's exit has been a long time coming. Although Netflix once boasted a wide library of Disney-owned titles, that catalogue has quickly dwindled to near non-existence amid the rise of Disney+, the Disney-owned streaming service that launched in November 2019. In the years since its launch, Disney+ has proven to be a major competitor in the ongoing streaming wars, with Disney slowly pulling its titles from competitors, including Netflix, to instead have them exclusively stream on either Disney+ or fellow Disney-owned streamer Hulu. In March, for example, all of Netflix's original Marvel shows – including Daredevil (Seasons 1-3), Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders (Limited Series), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2) – were removed from Netflix before later joining the Disney+ library. Similar moves have been made with other titles, with nearly all of Disney's animated films now nonexistent on Netflix, their former streaming home. It had been a bit of a shock when Disney+ launched that Young & Hungry wasn't in the content catalogue, as the series initially aired on ABC Family, now known as Freeform.

Although it hasn't been confirmed just yet, it seems likely that Young & Hungry will make its way to Disney+ or Hulu in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans of the Young & Hungry have a few more weeks to binge the series on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming news!