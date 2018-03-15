‘Young & Hungry’ Canceled at Freeform After Season Five

Freeform just cut another one of its long-running series after its upcoming season.

The network announced Emily Osment-led sitcom, Young & Hungry, will come to an end after its 10-episode fifth season set to premiere Wednesday, June 20. Freeform also announced they will prep a Young and Hungry TV movie to wrap up the series at a later date.

The news comes shortly after Osment was cast in a starring role in the CBS comedy pilot 25.

Young & Hungry, created by David Holden, was the last series on Freeform that predated current executives Tom Ascheim and Karey Burke, The Hollywood Reporter writes, who have focused on repopulating the cable network with edgier shows, such as The Bold Type and Grown-ish, as the network caters to “becomers,” adults 18-34 experiencing a series of firsts like jobs and relationships.

According to TVLine, Freeform also released a logline for the upcoming final episodes”: “Gabi and Josh [are] finally together and in love, but now navigating their new status as a full-fledged couple. Meanwhile, the rest of Josh’s staff, Yolanda and Elliot, are grappling with the change in work dynamic with Gabi as the ‘woman of the house.’ Sofia, Gabi’s best friend, who begins to feel like a third wheel with the new couple, sets out on her own path to find love.”

Young & Hungry stars Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, Rex Lee, Kym Whitley and Aimee Carrero. The comedy premiered in June 2014 and most recently aired a new episode on May 22, 2017 — during which off-again couple Josh and Gabi decided to get back together.

Freeform previously announced that veteran The Fosters, which also predated both execs, would end this summer as it preps a three-night event to wrap the series starting June 4.

The Young & Hungry TV movie hails from the show’s same creative team, including Holden, Caryn Lucas, Ashley Tisdale and Eric and Kim Tannenmaum. The movies will follow the same group of friends as the show.

Freeform’s remaining series consist of ABC’s Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, The Bold Type, Alone Together, Beyond, Famous in Love, Shadownhunters, Siren and Cloak and Dagger — all of which were greenly by Ascheim and Burke.