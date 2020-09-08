There’s strength in numbers, and right now, there are a lot of angry fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. That’s because of the latest development regarding the anticipated Netflix live-action adaptation. If social media is any indication, the streaming service has its hands full dealing with some backlash over the original series’ creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, no longer working on the recreation.

The two each shared a statement on their respective Instagrams expressing their disappointment in dropping out of the series, but that it had to do with creative differences. Konietzko explained this issue, “They made a very public promise to support our vision. Unfortunately, there was no follow-through on that promise.” In choosing to step away from the project, DiMartino said it was not an easy decision, “"I realized I couldn't control the creative direction of the series, but I could control how I responded.”

With the live-remake now set to fall under the direction of Netflix’s choosing, longtime fans of the anime are none too pleased about where the new series may be headed. This comes as a stark contrast to the series’ recent revival following the streamer acquiring the rights for the cartoon series that debuted in 2005.