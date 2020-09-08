Netflix Fans Are Demanding It Cancel Its Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Series
There’s strength in numbers, and right now, there are a lot of angry fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. That’s because of the latest development regarding the anticipated Netflix live-action adaptation. If social media is any indication, the streaming service has its hands full dealing with some backlash over the original series’ creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, no longer working on the recreation.
The two each shared a statement on their respective Instagrams expressing their disappointment in dropping out of the series, but that it had to do with creative differences. Konietzko explained this issue, “They made a very public promise to support our vision. Unfortunately, there was no follow-through on that promise.” In choosing to step away from the project, DiMartino said it was not an easy decision, “"I realized I couldn't control the creative direction of the series, but I could control how I responded.”
With the live-remake now set to fall under the direction of Netflix’s choosing, longtime fans of the anime are none too pleased about where the new series may be headed. This comes as a stark contrast to the series’ recent revival following the streamer acquiring the rights for the cartoon series that debuted in 2005.
prevnext
Everything we love about the show is being stripped from it. Do what the original creators want or #CancelATLALiveAction— Marble (@marbletart) August 14, 2020
prevnext
instead of cancelling all the shows that people actually love and enjoy, can netflix please cancel the atla live action? like we all know it’s going to be horrible #CancelATLALiveAction— christy ♡ (@sokkazukomako) August 22, 2020
prevnext
#CancelATLALiveAction I didn't know this tag existed, and I wish it comes true. Netflix's gonna butcher ATLA so much, and I just cANT BARE TO SEE IT— peni (@B00SCHWE) September 6, 2020
prevnext
@netflix plz leave ATLA as it is; If you want to remake an old cartoon as something more spicy take Total Drama. Let Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko do their thing #AvatarTheLastAirbender #cancelatlaliveaction #netflix— maybe.10 (@maybe_yomama) September 5, 2020
prevnext
Cancel It,— ogey (@weebnerdsimp) August 26, 2020
Zuko bouta look like those fire candles #CancelATLALiveAction WE DONT WANT IT MATE
prevnext
#CancelATLALiveAction I’ll say it once I’ll say it again ✨— Sarah Walter (@Sarah78074897) August 24, 2020
prev
@netflix wanting to add sex scenes and white actors to #ATLA like whyyyyyyy😭😭😭😭😭 no wonder the original creators have left the project. Pls not a repeat of the terrible 2010 film pls #CancelATLALiveAction pic.twitter.com/T0WoZp18hN— vote early✊🏽 #BidenHarris (@phatpatricia20) August 24, 2020