Netflix Asked to Pull ’13 Reasons Why’ by Watchdog Group

The Parents Television Council once again asked Netflix to pull 13 Reasons Why, the controversial high school-set series that featured a teen suicide in season one and a thwarted school shooting.

The second season of the series, based on the novel by Jay Asher, was released on Friday. It centers on a student planning a school shooting, but is stopped. The finale also includes a scene of a bullied student being sexually assaulted by another student in a bathroom.

On Monday, the PTC posted an “urgent warning to parents and schools” about the new episodes, and once again asked Netflix to pull every episode of the show “because of the potentially harmful content.”

“Netflix has delivered a ticking time bomb to teens and children who watch 13 Reasons Why,” PTC president Tim Winter said in a statement. “The content and thematic elements of the second season are even worse than we expected. We would have liked to have 13 reasons for hope and redemption following the graphic suicide of the lead female teen character, but rather than providing a path forward, the season only provides cause for despondency.”

Although the show is rated for mature audiences, the conservative group insists it is “clearly produced for young viewers.”

“This content, the target audience, the intensity, and its graphic nature require legal accountability for any resulting real-life tragic consequences that may occur from this show,” Winter said.

Before 13 Reasons Why returned, PTC called on Netflix to delay the new episodes until “experts in the scientific community have determined it to be safe for consumption by an audience that is comprised heavily of minor children.”

Although Netflix has added disclaimers and launched a website to provide suicide prevention information, the group insisted Netflix should not go forward with the show.

“There is abundant evidence that Netflix realizes just how dangerous this program is and is capable of being, and yet chose to move forward with releasing the season anyway,” the PTC said. “While we hope there will be no real-life consequences, after reviewing season two, we’re only left with grave concern for children who watch the show.”

The first season of 13 Reasons Why centered on a teen suicide, and was met with a backlash from watchdog groups. In response, Netflix added messages from the cast members and warning cards before episodes. The company also launched 13ReasonsWhy.info, which includes information on the Crisis Text Line and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.