Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2019

April showers bring May flowers — but also dozens of brand-new titles to Netflix.

With April 1st quickly approaching, be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of April while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

COMING 4/1

ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Across the Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde

Deliverance of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

COMING 4/2 – 4/10

Avail. 4/2/19:

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/3/19:

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/5/19:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/9/19:

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/10/19:

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 4/11 – 4/18

Avail. 4/11/19:

Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/12/19:

A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM

Band Aid

Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM

The Silence — NETFLIX FILM

Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/15/19:

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Romantic

Avail. 4/16/19:

Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/18/19:

My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 4/19 – 4/23

Avail. 4/19/19:

A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM

Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME

Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/20/19:

Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/22/19:

Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selection Day – New Episodes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/23/19:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 4/24 – 4/30

Avail. 4/24/19:

Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/25/19:

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

Avail. 4/26/19:

The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sapphires

Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/27/19:

American Honey

Avail. 4/28/19:

Señora Acero: Season 5

Avail. 4/29/19:

Burning

The Imitation Game

Avail. 4/30/19:

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. in April:

Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

If April can’t get here soon enough, check out these other fan-favorite shows and movies you can binge to kill some time.

Queer Eye — Season 3: Queer Eye is back for its third season as a Netflix original series. Style expert Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, hair care expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and interior design expert Bobby Berk — aka the “Fab Five” — use their knowledge to transform the lives of men nominated by their friends and family. The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revival series premiered in 2018 on Netflix and was such a hit that it’s already launching into its third season a year later.

Seasons 1-3 of Queer Eye are streaming on Netflix now.

‘ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT’ — Season 5, Part 2

The second half of the fifth (and perhaps final) season of Arrested Development hit Netflix on March 15. After getting canceled by Fox, the series was later picked up by Netflix and branded as a Netflix original series. In the new batch of episodes, fans see Buster (Tony Hale) heading to court, where he will stand trial for the alleged murder of Lucille 2 (Liza Minnelli).

All 5 seasons of Arrested Development are streaming on Netflix now.

‘SANTA CLARITA DIET’ – Season 3

The third season of Netflix’s most cannibalistic show hits Netflix on March 29. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in Santa Clarita Diet, a show about a typical suburban family — whose matriarch has a newfound love for flesh. In season 3, the couple is expected to struggle with the prospect of forever, given Sheila’s (Barrymore) newfound zombie status.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Santa Clarita Diet are streaming on Netflix now, while all episodes of season 3 are set to premiere on March 29.

‘CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA’

Those looking for a new favorite should look no further than the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men breakout star Kiernan Shipka, Netflix’s take on the Archie comic of the same name follows a teenage witch who must choose between he human world and the wicked world. Fans of the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will find themselves falling for this darker departure of the show.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming now, and is expected to return for season 2 on April 5, with at least one more season after that up its sleeve.