Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2019

April showers bring May flowers — but also dozens of brand-new titles to Netflix.
With April 1st quickly approaching, be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of April while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.
COMING 4/1
ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Across the Line
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde
Deliverance of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
COMING 4/2 – 4/10
Avail. 4/2/19:
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/3/19:
Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/5/19:
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/9/19:
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/10/19:
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 4/11 – 4/18
Avail. 4/11/19:
Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/12/19:
A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM
Band Aid
Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM
The Silence — NETFLIX FILM
Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/15/19:
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The New Romantic
Avail. 4/16/19:
Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/18/19:
My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 4/19 – 4/23
Avail. 4/19/19:
A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM
Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME
Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/20/19:
Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/22/19:
Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selection Day – New Episodes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/23/19:
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 4/24 – 4/30
Avail. 4/24/19:
Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/25/19:
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
Avail. 4/26/19:
The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sapphires
Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/27/19:
American Honey
Avail. 4/28/19:
Señora Acero: Season 5
Avail. 4/29/19:
Burning
The Imitation Game
Avail. 4/30/19:
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. in April:
Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
If April can’t get here soon enough, check out these other fan-favorite shows and movies you can binge to kill some time.
Queer Eye — Season 3: Queer Eye is back for its third season as a Netflix original series. Style expert Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, hair care expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and interior design expert Bobby Berk — aka the “Fab Five” — use their knowledge to transform the lives of men nominated by their friends and family. The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revival series premiered in 2018 on Netflix and was such a hit that it’s already launching into its third season a year later.
Seasons 1-3 of Queer Eye are streaming on Netflix now.
‘ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT’ — Season 5, Part 2
The second half of the fifth (and perhaps final) season of Arrested Development hit Netflix on March 15. After getting canceled by Fox, the series was later picked up by Netflix and branded as a Netflix original series. In the new batch of episodes, fans see Buster (Tony Hale) heading to court, where he will stand trial for the alleged murder of Lucille 2 (Liza Minnelli).
All 5 seasons of Arrested Development are streaming on Netflix now.
‘SANTA CLARITA DIET’ – Season 3
The third season of Netflix’s most cannibalistic show hits Netflix on March 29. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in Santa Clarita Diet, a show about a typical suburban family — whose matriarch has a newfound love for flesh. In season 3, the couple is expected to struggle with the prospect of forever, given Sheila’s (Barrymore) newfound zombie status.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Santa Clarita Diet are streaming on Netflix now, while all episodes of season 3 are set to premiere on March 29.
‘CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA’
Those looking for a new favorite should look no further than the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men breakout star Kiernan Shipka, Netflix’s take on the Archie comic of the same name follows a teenage witch who must choose between he human world and the wicked world. Fans of the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will find themselves falling for this darker departure of the show.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming now, and is expected to return for season 2 on April 5, with at least one more season after that up its sleeve.