Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in April

While several new projects are slated to make their debut on Netflix, April marks the end of the run for several movies and television seasons on the streaming service.

The options leaving the platform includes a number of classic films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And by the end of the month, some fan-favorite TV shows will no longer be hosted for your binge-watching pleasure.

As sad as you may be to say goodbye to these series or films, Netflix has promised to fill the void with a slew of exciting new titles throughout the month, including several original projects.

After you read what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions to your streaming queue in April.

Leaving 4/1:

Leaving 4/1/18

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving 4/2-4/15:

Leaving 4/3/18

Starry Eyes

Leaving 4/5/18

The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving 4/12/18

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Leaving 4/15/18

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving 4/16-4/30:

Leaving 4/16/18

Son of God

Leaving 4/17/18

Z Storm

Leaving 4/20/18

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving 4/21/18

The Prestige

Leaving 4/22/18

Exit through the Gift Shop

Leaving 4/26/18

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving 4/27/18

Begin Again

Netflix favorites to binge before new seasons drop in 2018:

While you may be sorry to see some of these Netflix favorites leave the platform, the serving is chasing the bad news with the good, particularly with its original content. The company is positioned to produce and release 700 films and TV series in 2018, including several recurring series that have fans excited about Netflix’s new direction.

If you’re looking for a new series to try, give one of these top-rated Netflix originals a shot and catch up before new episodes are released later this year.

‘GLOW’:

Set in Los Angeles in 1985, Ruth Wilder (alison Brie) is a struggling actress who auditions along with dozens of other women in a fledgling professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). While she sits at odds with GLOW’s director Sam Sylvia (Mark Maron) thanks to her bold personality and tendency to overreact, tensions flare when Ruth’s former best friend, retired soap opera actress Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), arrives at the ring. Their confrontation promises to either make or break their show.

While the comedic story and specific plot of the series are fictional, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a real organization in the 1980s.

The first season of GLOW debuted on Netflix in June 2017 to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, earning the show and cast nominations for the SAG Awards, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

It was quickly renewed for a second season, which will air in summer 2018.

‘House of Cards’:

Set in Washington, D.C., House of Cards is the story of Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democrat from South Carolina’s 5th congressional district and House Majority Whip. After being passed over for the role of Secretary of State, he initiates an elaborate plan to seize power, aided by his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

As the first major Netflix original series, the political drama has led the charge for produced content by the streaming service. In 2017 alone, it was nominated for four Emmys, making it one of the most successful projects for the company.

The future of House of Cards became a hot topic in October when numerous sexual assault allegations against lead actor Kevin Spacey cast a shadow over the series. After Netflix fired Spacey from the show ahead of season six, it teased a new direction with Claire Underwood leading the story in its sixth and final season in 2018.

‘The Ranch’:

The Ranch takes place on the fictional Iron River Ranch in Garrison, Colorado, where it details the life of the Bennetts, a dysfunctional family consisting of two brothers (Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson), their rancher father (Sam Elliott, and his separated wife and local bar owner (Debra Winger).

The comedy premiered in April 2016 with a two-part season format, each consisting of 10 episodes. The Netflix original’s second season was released in June and December 2017, and the company announced that 20 new episodes would hit the platform in 2018.

In December 2017, a week before the release of the second half of the second season, it was announced Masterson had been written out of the show following multiple sexual assault allegations made against him, and he will appear in only the first 10 episodes of the third season which had already wrapped filming.

For one final fun fact that may win over potential viewers, the show touts that all its episodes are named after country songs by Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks.

‘Ozark’:

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to wipe his slate clean after he aids a money laundering scheme gone wrong. He must work to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangles with local criminals in his new town.

The series, which premiered in summer 2017, was arguably the most anticipated Netflix original show to premiere last year. The company announced that season two of the series would hit the streaming platform in 2018.

If you’re a fan of Bloodline or Breaking Bad, this dramatic thriller should become your next binge.

‘Luke Cage’:

Marvel fans know the story of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a former convict with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin who transforms to fight crime and corruption.

The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and shared continuity with the franchise’s films. Luke Cage was also the third in a series of shows to stem from The Defenders, alongside Daredevil and Jessica Jones. The production company has since released Iron Fist and The Punisher, as well.

All episodes of the first season premiered on September 2016 and were met with positive reviews. In December 2016, Netflix renewed Luke Cage for a second season, set to be released on June 22, 2018.