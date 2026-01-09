Netflix Announces ‘Virgin River’ Season 7 Premiere Date

Netflix is kicking off the new year with news about Virgin River.

According to Deadline, Season 7 of the romantic drama will premiere on March 12.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, the series is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr. It started with nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Breckenridge) moving to the remote Northern California town of Virgin River for a fresh start. However, she soon discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected.

Virgin River S7. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Episode #703 of Virgin River S7. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The ensemble cast also includes Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Ben Hollingsworth, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure. Sara Canning and Cody Kearsley have been added as recurring cast members, while Austin Nichols is believed to also be in this season, but it has yet to be confirmed.

Since its premiere in 2019, Virgin River has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits. While the streamer renewed the series for Season 7 in October 2024, Season 8 has already been confirmed. It can be assumed that there will be some setup to the eighth season, but fans won’t be finding that out until March. Additionally, Netflix has released some new photos from Season 7, including one of a mystery woman who is only seen from the back. Her identity has not been revealed, and there’s no telling what mysteries lie ahead when it comes to her. So viewers will again have to wait until March to see how that storyline plays out.

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 6010 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Season 7 of Virgin River is executive produced by showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, Sue Tenney, Amy Palmer Robertson, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Carr, Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, and Jennifer Monroe. Co-executive producers include Ian Hay, Thomas Ian Griffith, Mary Page Keller, and Jackson Sinder.

Exact plot details surrounding the new season have not been released, but more information is likely to be shared closer to the season’s premiere. Fans can watch the first six seasons of Virgin River now on Netflix. Season 7 drops on Thursday, March 12. It’s not too far away, so the wait won’t be that long, but considering Season 6 released in December 2024, it’s nice to know that the series will finally be coming back soon.