Alexandra Breckenridge Gives Major Update on ‘Virgin River’ Season 7

Netflix subscribers may be heading back to the small Northern California town of Virgin River sooner than they think.

After production on Virgin River Season 7 began in March, series star Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, revealed Thursday that filming is “almost done” and new episodes may even drop later this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like I’m on day 857 of filming Season 7,” the actress said on her Instagram Stories. “We’re almost done, can you believe it? I can’t even believe it. Almost to the finish line. “I keep wondering if they’re going to put the show out this year. What do you guys think? Probably, right? If they have it, they’ll probably drop it … this year, 2025. I don’t know any information. I’m the last to know.”

Photo Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

A 2025 premiere date would keep Virgin River on track with previous seasons, which have released yearly. The series originally premiered on Netflix in 2019, with the most recent season, Season 6, releasing in December 2024, approximately a year after Season 5. At this time, Netflix hasn’t given any indication as to when Season 7 could drop, though Virgin River hasn’t been included in any of the streamer’s 2025 what’s to come previews, including this past weekend’s Tudum roundup and first-looks, which could suggest a 2026 release date.

Based on Robyn Carr’s novels of the same name, Virgin River centers on Melinda “Mel” Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern Californian town, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful past behind. However, not everything is what it seems. However, not everything is what it seems, and she soon finds that life there isn’t as simple as she expected.

Along with Breckenridge, the series stars Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure.

The upcoming seventh season, which will make Virgin River Netflix’s longest-running current original scripted series and the longest-running English-language drama series, brings onboard The Vampire Diaries’ Sara Canning as ex-cop Victoria and Riverdale’s Cody Kearsley as the tough, athletic Clay.

All six current seasons of Virgin River are available to stream on Netflix.