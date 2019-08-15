Netflix Announces Premiere Date for ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel

The wait for the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is almost over. Netflix revealed Thursday that the anticipated follow-up to their hit teen romantic comedy, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The streaming platform also announced the third installment in the franchise, titled To All The Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean, is already in production.

The Lana Condor, Noah Centineo-led franchise’s sequel was first announced in December 2018, with production on the second film taking place this summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12! And a third film —To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean — is already in production!!! pic.twitter.com/EPfUYbOaKl — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) August 15, 2019

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, I miss you. I know it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you; I just didn’t know how to answer your questions without lying to you,” the note started. “The truth isn’t always simple or straightforward — and as we know all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out… its true,” Netflix said in a statement on social media at the time.

It continued, “A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let’s do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait! Love, Netflix.”

The second film is set to introduce Dancing With the Stars alum Jordan Fisher as the fan-favorite character from the books, John Ambrose McClaren, another one of Lara Jean’s love interests.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jordan Fisher join the To All the Boys family as John Ambrose McClaren,” producer Matt Kaplan said when his casting was first announced. “Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing. There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world.”

The movie will also see 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler join the cast as Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) best friend. Israel Broussard, who starred the first film as Josh, will not be in the second film.

“I’m not going to be in the sequel,” he told Entertainment Tonight Live hosts. “There’s three books… I believe I make an appearance in the third one, but Noah (Centineo) and Lana (Condor) are all up there filming, and they’re having a great time. I was talking to them a little while ago and they are having a good time, they’re excited to share it with everyone.”

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is currently streaming on Netflix.