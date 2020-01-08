Netflix Announces ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Netflix’s acclaimed drama series Ozark is returning for Season 3 on March 27, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. The company has been unveiling its 2020 slate little by little, including the highly anticipated return of Ozark. Fans are already excited to get back to the show.

Netflix announced the Ozark return date on Twitter via its “See What’s Next” account. It began with a short video teaser, consisting of close-up shots of a poker table on an ominous black background. It also showed a money machine shuffling $100 bills, and eerie, esoteric symbols spelling out the show’s name.

Netflix then released four teaser images from the new season. They showed Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in some dire situations, from prisons to hospitals. Fans can hardly wait for March to find out what these mean in Ozark Season 3.

#Ozark Season 3 returns March 27 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/AjSFjxWCmN — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 8, 2020

Ozark is a drama starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and other all-star talent. It is often compared to crime shows like Breaking Bad for its surreal mix of everyday life and the harsh realities of the criminal underworld.

The show made a big impression when it was released in 2017, and it has apparently become a high priority for Netflix since then. Season 2 was released just over a year later in August of 2018. Now, Ozark Season 3 is following hot on its heels.

Ozark tells the story of the Byrde family falling more and more deeply into the world of organized crime. It begins with financial planner Marty fleeing Chicago after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong. He moves the family to Missouri, but continues laundering money for the Mexican drug cartel he had let down before. Meanwhile, he becomes entangled with local criminals in the Ozarks.

The move forces Wendy to give up her job as a public relations consultant on political campaigns and become a housewife instead. Of course, she is not happy with that for long, and she becomes invested in her husband’s criminal activity as well. The show advances some of the tropes set out in other crime shows by having more characters grappling with their morality than before, and it makes for addictive TV.

To date, Ozark has earned two Golden Globe nominations, 12 Emmy nominations and two Emmy wins — including one for Outstanding Directing for Bateman, who has directed several episodes of the show himself. Industry experts often speculate that Netflix values award season nods highly in its mysterious plans for renewing or canceling a show, so it seems safe to say that Ozark is safe in that regard.



Ozark Season 3 hits Netflix on Friday, March 27.