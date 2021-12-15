Netflix Adding One of 2021’s Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn’t exactly garner much positive attention upon its release.

After We Fell, which stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, was released in late September 2021. The film will join Netflix mere months after the premiere. On Twitter, Netflix shared that After We Fell would be available to view starting on Jan. 17. While the film has many fans thanks to the popular book series that it is based on written by Anna Todd, it didn’t get any positive reviews. In fact, it currently has a shocking 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score isn’t that much better, as it sits at 37%. Seeing as though it earned a 0% “Tomatometer” score, it’s safe to say that After We Fell was one of the most poorly reviewed films of 2021.

As previously mentioned, After We Fell is the third installment in the After series. The series is based on books by Todd, who originally released it as fanfiction on Wattpad. Her novel was said to have been inspired by the music of One Direction and, in particular, Harry Styles. The film franchise started off with 2019’s After and was followed by 2020’s After We Collided. After We Fell may not have earned too many positive reviews, but that doesn’t mean as though it’s the last installment in the franchise. The next film in the franchise, After Ever Happy, is set to be released in 2022.

According to Decider, After Ever Happy was filmed at the same time as After We Fell back in October 2020. At the moment, there is no official release date. But, given that they have already finished filming, you probably won’t have to wait too long to check it out in 2022. Still, fans are likely clamoring for the next installment, as After We Fell ended on a cliffhanger. During an interview with Collider, Langford shared that diehard fans already know what happens next and that, if you haven’t read the books yet, you’ll get to see the conclusion soon. She said, “The good news is that they can find out the answer [in the book series], but they also don’t have to because the movie will be out very soon, I think next year.”