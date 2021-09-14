Netflix Is Adding a Nostalgic ’90s Sitcom This Week

Netflix is adding a massively popular ’90s sitcom this week, and subscribers who grew up in that era are going to be experiencing some nostalgic feelings. All seasons of the original Saved by the Bell are set to debut on Netflix this Wednesday, Sept. 15. But there’s more… In addition to the Bayside High adventures, fans will also be able to watch Saved by the Bell: The College Years and the made-for-TV movies Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas.

Saved by the Bell debuted on NBC in 1989, a reworked version of the Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which had debuted the year prior. The show starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar as slick California teen Zack Morris, a student of Bayside High who regularly got himself and all his friends into trouble. The cast was rounded out by Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Lark Voorhies, and the late Dustin Diamond. Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons, a total of 86 episodes, eventually ending in 1993. The same year, Saved by the Bell: The College Years debuted, running for only one season.

https://twitter.com/netflixfamily/status/1437430931485347846?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The saga of the Bayside crew came to a close with Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, a TV movie that followed the gang as they headed to the Neon Capital so Zack and Kelly (Thiessen) could get married. Notably, NBC also produced Saved by the Bell: The New Class a spinoff that debuted the same year the original series ended, and featured the adventures of a new Bayside High class. This series featured only two original Saved by the Bell characters: Principal Belding (played by Dennis Haskins) and Samuel “Screech” Powers (Diamond). It also ran longer than the original series, lasting for seven seasons, until January 2000.

In 2020, a Saved by the Bell revival series debuted on Peacock, featuring most of the original cast returning. The new series follows the students and staff of Bayside High after California Gov. Zack Morris has students from underfunded schools — which he is being criticized for closing — funneled into better-funded ones. This leads to some interesting social issues between the teens that come from affluence, and those who are from lower-income families. The show was renewed for a second season which does not yet have an announced premiere date.