NASCAR Getting Netflix Docuseries

NASCAR and Netflix have teamed up for a new documentary series that will focus on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The docuseries will feature five episodes of 45 minutes each and will be released on Netflix in 2024. Filming has already begun as the playoffs are set to begin on Sept. 3.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the executive producers along with former ESPN executive Connor Schell, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen of Words + Pictures, Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios and Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark and Matt Summers. There is no official title of the docuseries as of this writing.

NASCAR fans will be in for a treat when the docuseries is released because history could be made this weekend. Bubba Wallace holds the 16th and final spot in the playoffs and is looking to reach the postseason for the first time in his career. There will be more than a dozen drivers on the bubble fighting for a playoff spot, so it would not be a surprise to see Wallace featured in the docuseries when it hits Netflix last year.

"I'm proud of myself," Wallace said after his 12th-place finish at Watkins Glen, per Yahoo. "That's the first time I've felt proud of myself after a road-course race. I just executed and didn't lose focus, maybe one time, and that's a difference-maker. You've got to stay on it, especially at these places.

Another driver that will likely be featured is William Byron who won the Watkins Glen race on Sunday. He's having the best season in his Cup Series career, winning five races with 12 top-10 finishes and eight stage wins. Byron has made the playoffs every year since 2019 but has yet to win it all.

In March, PopCulture.com spoke to Byron about the key to having success in 2023. "I think we want to stay consistent throughout the year," Byron said after winning the Cup Series race in Las Vegas. "We've got to continue to work hard on little details here and there to get better. I think we could have been better even on Sunday, some of the things that we worked on throughout the race. So yeah, it's a constant evolution, constant learning process, but we're off to a good start."