Titles Just Added to Netflix – Friday, October 20

As all Netflix fans know, Friday is the day when the streaming service likes to release a bunch of original content. This week is no different.

Today, October 20, Netflix added a few new titles to its lineup, and all but one of them are originals. The best part about these additions? There’s something in there for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

For horror fans getting into the spooky spirit of October, Netflix has released its newest original film based on the works of Stephen King. 1922 stars Thomas Jane and Molly Parker and it tells the story of a farmer who confessed to his wife’s murder. The debut of 1922 comes on the heels of Netflix releasing Gerald’s Game, also based on a Stephen King book.

If action thrillers are more your speed, another Netflix original may be for you. Wheelman, starring Frank Grillo and directed by Jeremy Rush, follows a getaway driver that gets caught up in a dangerous mystery. Judging by the trailers, this film seems like equal parts John Wick and The Transporter, and in no way is that a bad thing.

Families might be turning on Netflix for a movie night with the kids this weekend, and the streaming service has added a little something for you as well. Smurfs: The Lost Village is now available to stream in the US.

In addition to all of the titles listed above, Netflix also added originals such as One of Us, The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story, and Haters Back Off: Season 2.

