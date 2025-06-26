Netflix Actress Hurt in Car Crash

Netflix star Joo Hyun-young is recovering after she was involved in a car accident earlier this month.

The actress, who stars as Dong Geu-ra-mi in the streamer’s series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the accident on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The accident reportedly occurred on a highway in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang Province as Joo was on her way to the set of an ongoing acting project, broadcast officials said, per SBS Entertainment News. The vehicle was driven by the actress’ manager at the time of the crash. Joo sustained minor injuries in the accident and received treatment at a nearby hospital, but was expected to be fine.

Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

“A minor accident occurred while she was moving to film,” her agency AIMC shared. “We have decided that she needs rest and treatment, so we are currently rearranging her filming schedule to focus on recovery for a few days.”

Due to the accident and her recovery, her agency added that Joo’s daily raido program, the SBS PowerFM radio show 12 o’clock with Joo Hyun Young, would be temporarily hosted by special guests.

After getting her start on TV series such as Govengers, Maeumi Sikineun Daero, Jinheulgtang Yeonaedam, and Big Mistake, as well as gaining prominence with her appearance in the comedy-variety show SNL Korea in 2021, Joo went on to star in Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The South Korean series, which debuted in 2022, centers around Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer with autism who tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond after she is hired by a major law firm in Seoul. Joo starred in 12 episodes of the show as Dong Geu-ra-mi Woo Young-woo’s close friend.

Outside of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the actress is also known for her starring roles in Bokhaksaeng: Hakjeomeun A Jiman Sarangeun F Ibnida, Behind Every Star, and The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, per her IMDb profile. She is next set to star as Baek Hye Ji in the upcoming drama Ms. Incognito, which is set to debut later this year. Other upcoming projects include roles in Pretty Crazy and The Go to Restaurant.