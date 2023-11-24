Netflix Actor Murdered in Brutal Slaying: Kevin Muñoz Was Only 23

A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of the actor, whose body reportedly showed signs of torture.

Colombian actor Kevin Andres Muñoz, who starred in Netflix's Lavaperros and Apple TV+'s Echo 3, has died. Police confirmed that the actor's body was discovered with his hands and feet bound in La Playita, in the Colombian city of Tulua on Monday, Nov. 20. Muñoz was 23.

An investigation into Muñoz's murder is ongoing. Police said the actor was found tied at the hands and feet and suffered multiple blunt-force wounds across his body in what appeared to be an act of torture, local media reported, according to the Daily Mail. It is believed the actor had been bludgeoned with a machete. A 19-year-old teenager, who has not yet been named, has been arrested as a suspect in the murder, head of local police, Nicolás Suárez, confirmed to Noticias RCN. A motive for the murder is unknown.

We are profoundly shaked by the news of Kevin Andrés Muñoz's horrible murder, who played a great role in Lavaperros. Latido Films sends all the strength to his beloved ones in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/UdeN0zHEpU — Latido Films (@latidofilms) November 22, 2023

"The Valle Police Department reports that thanks to the timely information provided by citizens, the capture of a 19-year-old man was achieved, who had allegedly participated in the homicide of Kevin Andres Muñoz Muñoz, a renowned actor from a Colombian film," Suárez told the outlet. "The subjects who caused the injuries then fled the scene, but thanks to information from the community, one of them was captured."

Muñoz was a rising star who appeared as a secondary actor in Netflix's 2020 film Lavaperros (Dogwashers). The Colombian-Argentine crime black comedy-drama film, directed by Carlos Moreno and written Pilar Quintana & Antonio García, centers around Don Oscar, a narco past his prime who refuses to pay an unpaid debt to an upstart. As the consequences begin to mount, only a secret stash of money can save his men. Muñoz also appeared in the Apple TV+ series Echo 3, an action thriller about an American scientist in Colombia who is kidnapped, and the attempts by her husband and brother to rescue her.

Following news of his passing, tributes have poured in for Muñoz. On X (formerly Twitter), Latido Films wrote, "we are profoundly shaked by the news of Kevin Andrés Muñoz's horrible murder, who played a great role in Lavaperros." Somebody else shared, "My God... how sad! God help his family with this horrible pain." Another person commented, "My God, poor mother. fly high and rest in peace child. How horrible this news is."