Former '90s Disney star Jeniene Mapp-Testa has died. Mapp-Testa, best known as the original host of Saturday Disney, died last week after ongoing dialysis treatment for kidney failure, according to 7NEWS Australia. She was 49. Remembering his late wife, Mapp-Testa's husband, Lincoln Testa, told the Gold Coast Bulletin, "she always looked after other people, she made everyone laugh and she was as real as you could get. She was the best person I have ever known."

Mapp-Testa first revealed her "difficult medical journey" with fans back in August 2021, writing in an Instagram post as she shared that she was suffering from "sudden kidney failure" that "it can be exhausting but I am trying to stay positive and remain strong for the future." At the time, the Disney star said she now spent "three times a week having dialysis, to keep my body healthy as possible," adding, "this is a scary and challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for the love and support from immediate family and friends." Since then, the star continued to document her dialysis treatment on social media, with her final Instagram post coming on Sept. 10 when she thanked her "dialysis family for making my birthday so special."

Mapp-Testa was perhaps best known as the former host of Saturday Disney, a long-running children's television program. She hosted the program until January 27, 1996, per Mickey Blog, when exited alongside fellow presenters James Sherry and Sofie Formica. Mapp-Testa went on to work with Disney Australia for 14 years before launching Disney Channel in Australia. She hosted Playhouse Disney and Studio D from 1997 to 2003.

Following her passing, many of those who worked with her throughout her career have paid tribute. Mapp-Testa's fellow television host Shelley Craft, who took over Mapp-Testa's hosting duties on Saturday Disney in 1996, took to social media to remember "incredible bright light and a young girl that gave her all, entertaining kids every Saturday Morning for many many years." Reflecting on taking over Mapp-Testa's role, Craft said she "did my best to step in Jeniene's shoes in my first tv job on Saturday Disney but I knew it was going to be a Mammoth task. Jeniene supported me so kindly and helped me navigate the world of Aussie showbiz." She added, "my heart breaks for your family. Your larger than life personality, your ability to make everyone around you feel special, Your incredible 1000watt smile."

Lisa Cakar (née Barry), another former Saturday Disney host, also paid tribute, writing on social media, "I said goodbye to you this week, said all the things I wanted to say ... I hope you heard me,' she wrote to Instagram on Saturday. I hope you heard me say 'Thank you for the friendship, memories, and lessons you shared with me. I wish I had seen you more. I hope you know how loved you are and the impact your passing has had on so many.... It's not goodbye it's.....until our souls reconnect again.'" Mapp-Testa is survived by her 19-year-old son Benjamin.