South Korean actor Yoo In-soo, known for his villainous role in Netflix‘s zombie apocalypse series All Of Us Are Dead, has begun his mandatory military service with the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF). The 26-year-old performer started his basic military training on Nov. 18, following confirmation from his agency, Management KOO.

“Yoo In Soo will receive basic military training at the Air Force Education Command and will then fulfill his duty of national defense with the Air Force Military Band,” the agency announced via Instagram. “We kindly ask for your understanding that there will be no separate event on the day of his enlistment, as many soldiers and their families will be present.”

Prior to his enlistment, Yoo expressed his perspective on military service: “Fulfilling the sacred duty of national defense is something I must do. I want to make this a meaningful time when I can prepare for new opportunities as an actor as well.”

Yoo’s entertainment career began in 2017 with appearances in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and the thriller film Forgotten. However, his breakthrough arrived with his portrayal of a menacing high school bully in All Of Us Are Dead, which attracted international attention. He further demonstrated his versatility through a contrasting role as an endearing friend in the fantasy series Alchemy of Souls.

His recent portfolio includes notable performances in The Good Bad Mother, The Uncanny Counter 2, and The Midnight Studio. Before entering military service, Yoo completed filming for Boy, a project featuring Seo In Guk, Jo Byeong Gyu, and JINI. He also filmed a cameo for the upcoming 2025 drama Study Group, starring alongside Hwang Min Hyun and Han Ji Eun.

Additionally, he made his theatrical debut in the play Island, donating all proceeds to charitable causes. The announcement of his enlistment prompted varied reactions from fans, particularly regarding his potential absence from All Of Us Are Dead Season 2, which is speculated to be a 2025 release.

South Korea‘s military service requirement, established in 1957, mandates that male citizens between 18 and 35 years old must serve in the armed forces, though exemptions exist for specifically abled individuals. This policy has affected numerous entertainers’ careers, requiring them to pause their professional activities during their service period. Management KOO concluded their statement by thanking fans for their support: “We also appreciate your warm support and love for Yoo In Soo, who will complete his duty and return home in good health.”