Singer Enlists in Military Just Over a Year After Wedding to Netflix Actress

The honeymoon phase has seemingly come to an end for Korean-American singer-songwriter Kevin Oh. Just over a year after the Superstar K Season 7 winner married Gong Hyo Jin, who starred in Netflix's When the Camellia Blooms, in a romantic October 2022 ceremony, Kevin quietly enlisted in the military in December and began serving his mandatory military service after renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

The musician's agency, T Cask ENT, confirmed the news in a statement on Jan. 2, per Soompi, reading in part, "We would like to announce the news of Kevin Oh's military enlistment to fans who cherish and love him." The agency explained that "in order to expand his musical activities based in Korea and to form a stable family with his wife in Korea, Kevin Oh enlisted in the military."

"Thanks to Korea, he was able to live and develop his new musical life, so he conveyed his opinion through our agency that [he would like to] continue introducing good music to share warmth with his fans and many others after completing his military service," the statement continued. "In addition, Kevin Oh left a message saying that he hopes everyone who knows him is in good health both physically and mentally as he courageously enlisted last December. He also did not forget to ask fans for their generous understanding in that he enlisted without announcing his enlistment in advance as it is one of the duties as a citizen of the Republic of Korea."

According to AllKPop, the singer will undergo a five-week basic training period, after which he will be reassigned to an army base. In its statement, his agency asked that fans "continue to support and love Kevin Oh until the day he completes his military service diligently and returns in good health. Our agency will not spare any affection and support for the artist so that Kevin Oh can return after completing his military service and continue to introduce good music to his fans."

Kevin's enlistment follows his October 11, 2022 wedding to Gong. The couple first went public with their relationship in April 2022, with Gong revealing in a recent guest appearance on You Quiz on the Block that they first met when she attended one of his shows. After the concert, she happened to attend a concert with Kevin Oh, who bought the tickets for their group of friends, the actress joking that she "got his bank account number before his phone number."

Kevin rose to fame after winning Season 7 of Superstar K. He released his first EP, Stardust, in January 2017. Gong, meanwhile, is a South Korean actress known for her roles in titles including Pasta, The Greatest Love, Master's Sun, It's Okay, That's Love, The Producers, Don't Dare to Dream, and When the Camellia Blooms.