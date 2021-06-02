Netflix Adds Acclaimed Horror Movie You Probably Haven't Seen

✖

Netflix subscribers just got a ton of great new movies and TV shows, since it's the beginning of June, and one of those movies is an acclaimed horror film that many may not have seen yet. The Wind is slow, creepy movie about two couples who settle in the 1880s Western U.S., living out on the deserted plains, when inexplicable events begin to fill the air with fright. However, not everyone seems to notice, which leads to high tensions among the neighbors.

The Wind may be unfamiliar to many Netflix watchers, but it is very highly regarded by critics, and even earned a score of 81% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a big achievement for an indie horror film. The film was directed by Emma Tammi, from a script by Teresa Sutherland, and held its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018. It stars Julia Goldani Telles, Dylan McTee, Caitlin Gerard and Ashley Zukerman. Additionally, Martin Patterson and Miles Anderson star as well.

In 2019, Tammi sat down with Rue Morgue to talk about the movie and shared how the project came to be. "It was brought to me, and then I had the opportunity to work on it a little bit with the writer, Teresa Sutherland; we did a couple of passes on it together," she said. "I was really drawn to the story, her writing style and the characters, which were so well-developed."

Tammi went on to share some of the inspiration behind the movie. "On top of that, she had been inspired by actual historical accounts of women of that time, and one of the books she had used as her primary source of inspiration and research was one I had read as a teenager," she explained. "I was already so interested in that time period and this experience she had tapped into."

Another reason that Tammi "was so taken with this script was because it felt relevant, but it wasn’t trying to be; it wasn’t in a heavy-handed way." She went on to say, "It felt like a very relatable human story. Lizzy’s character, and really all of the characters in the film, embodies so many different things. We feel sympathy for her, we feel anger for her at times, we question her."

Tammi continued: "She goes through every range of emotion, and a lead character who’s that complicated is, for me as a filmmaker, something I’m very interested in portraying. That’s why it felt so relevant, but not because it was trying to embody contemporary themes. I think it just naturally did that, because it tapped into something about the very core of being human."