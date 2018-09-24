8 Wives Text Their Husbands Lines From ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ and the Responses Are Hilarious

(Photo: Redbook) What would happen if you texted your partner a line or two from Fifty Shades Darker? Would he know something was up when he read a corny and over-the-top piece of erotica? Or would he simply go with the flow and enjoy this new side of you? Redbook writer Samantha Lefave wanted to find out, so she texted her husband and had seven of her friends do the same thing. Check out their hilarious responses!

​ Sam and Dustin have been married for one year. (Photo: Redbook) (Photo: Redbook) "Dustin and I had been texting all morning about buying last-minute Christmas gifts, and since his birthday is two days after, I realized that was my perfect segue. I started with the birthday text and he completely ran with that idea for awhile, not even focusing on the sexy parts of the other messages. He just thought I was trying to distract him from figuring out what his gift was the whole time."

​ Ami and Aaron have been married for nine years. (Photo: Redbook) "At first it seemed like he might be a little into it, but then he just got really confused. After the third line, he started freaking out and even called me to see if I was OK or if someone had stolen my phone."

​ Christina and Andrew have been married for eight months. (Photo: Redbook) (Photo: Redbook) (Photo: Redbook) "This was actually a lot of fun. I think Andrew was pretty surprised at first, but he was game to play along — perhaps it's one of the perks of being newly married. (We haven't had our public ceremony and party yet, hence the vow talk.) He definitely Googled one of the lines though, so he knew what I was up to."