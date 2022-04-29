2 Huge Netflix Series Are Ending This Weekend

✖

Netflix has two huge series ending this weekend, with both shows debuting their final episodes. Ozark and Grace and Frankie, two Netflix Originals, are finishing their impressive runs at the streamer. Ozark just launched Season 4 Part 2, the conclusion to its five-year run at Netflix. As for Grace and Frankie, that series has finally dropped the final episodes of Season 7, after premiering the first four episodes in 2021.

Ozark stars Bateman and Laura Linney as husband and wife who had to move their family from Chicago to Osage Beach, Missouri, after Marty got on the bad side of a Mexican drug cartel. However, the Byrdes don't stay out of trouble for long, as they wind up entangled with local criminals in their new community, as well as staying indebted to the cartel. In addition to Bateman and Linney, other current and past Ozark also stars include Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Jessica Frances Dukes, Felix Solis, Adam Rothenberg, Alfonso Herrera, Joseph Sikora, and Tom Pelphrey.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Bateman if the dark and gritty Netflix series could have a "happy" ending in store for his character's family. Bateman explained that he and series showrunner Chris Mundy had lengthy conversations about how the show would close. "With the final season, the whole thing was like, 'Well, how are we gonna end it?' Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?" Bateman shared.

He added, "And so he said, 'I want it to be a happy ending, but there's got to be a little of a, Well, is it happy for them?'" He also revealed that when the show first debuted, back in 2017, there was no plan for how the story would end. Batman added, "Hopefully the audience will think, 'Ah, they've kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending – but they're limping.'"

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two older women carving out new paths late in life, which includes being "odd couple" roommates, finding new loves, and launching their own adult toy business. Additional cast members include Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. In September 2019, Fonda and Tomlin addressed the end of Grace and Frankie, telling ET that they were simultaneously excited and sad about the seventh and final, season.

"We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!" the pair said in a joint statement. "We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things – just hope we don't outlast the planet."