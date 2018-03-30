Nearly 60% of Americans Stream and Most With Netflix, Survey Says

The majority of Americans are tuning in to streaming services, with most opting for Netflix.

According to a CNBC All-American Economic Survey, which polled 801 Americans from across the country, the vast majority of people are watching their favorite shows and movies on a streaming network, with 57% of the public claiming that they have some form of streaming service.

Another 36% of those polled reported having both a streaming service and cable or satellite, while only 30% stated they just had cable or satellite.

Even more shocking are trends that show just how dominating Netflix is in the world of streaming platforms. The Los Gatos, California-based company tallies 51% of American streamers. That number pummels both that of Amazon and Hulu, who encompass 33% and 14% of streamers, making Netflix’s total greater than their combined percentage.

Netflix has undoubtedly found major success, with the streaming service reaching 117 million subscribers worldwide during its fourth quarter in 2017. During that time, Netflix picked up 8.33 million new members, with nearly 2 million of those new subscribers being in the U.S. alone. The other 6.36 million were in international markets across the globe, further showcasing the platforms broad reach.

Netflix’s revenue also grew to a reported $3.29 billion, representing 33% growth in the fourth fiscal quarter. This translates to an added 41 cents per share in value, or a 25% rise in membership year over year.

The company, which isn’t yet showing any signs of slowing, says that it expects to gain another 6.35 million subscribers worldwide. To keep the momentum going, it’s prepared to spend $7.5 billion on new content in 2018.

Netflix’s success in reigning in its customers is in large part due to the sheer number of movies, television shows and Netflix originals that it has to offer. Customers keep tuning in for hit shows that they can only find on the streaming service, like Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, and House of Cards.

In 2018, the streaming platform will reportedly produce and release an estimated 700 TV shows and movies.